A crowd of "at least 100" people were seen queueing up outside Sin in Ipswich. Picture: HARRY GRIFFITHS Archant

A bar in Ipswich says pictures showing around 100 people breaking social distancing rules while queueing outside does not represent the “huge efforts” it has made to ensure customer safety.

A spokesperson from Sin Bar, in Ipswich town centre, responded to the images which were taken outside the venue on Saturday night.

Members of the public had called the queuing group “selfish” and accused them of breaking social distancing guidelines.

However, the bar said it did not feel the picture fairly represented the efforts it had put in to ensure the safety of customers.

They said: “We have been made aware of a picture circulating online from the early hours of Saturday morning.

“This picture does not accurately represent the huge efforts which we made to re-open the venue, where staff and customer safety is our priority.

“We are disappointed that in the picture there appears to be a lack of social distancing in the queue, and does not accurately portray the strict measures we have in place.

“We have reduced the capacity of the venue to make sure that social distancing can take place inside, as well as having floor markings both inside and outside, and additional doormen to help limit the flow of customers into the venue.

“We have worked closely with the various authorities ahead of reopening, adapting our venue to a more bar-style environment, to ensure we comply with the government guidelines.

“We will continue to work on putting additional measures in place to ensure that there is social distancing both inside and outside the venue, as well as seek further advice from the relevant authorities.”

One passer-by, Stuart Wadsworth said he saw “at least” 100 people queueing outside Sin during the evening.

He said: “They may well be sticking to the rules inside, which is why there was such a queue outside, but none of the people there were social distancing.

“I didn’t see a single person with a mask on. It’s not just the people at the club that could be affected, it’s also all the people they then go back to which they put at risk.”