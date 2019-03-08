Marry me? Couple who met on Tinder get engaged with help of Suffolk singer

From left to right, Annalise Perry, musician Alton Wahlberg and Sam Clarke. Picture: PETER GWIZDALA Archant

Two lovebirds who first met on the dating app Tinder got engaged at a Suffolk bar with a little bit of help from a county singer.

Sam Clarke, from Wickham Market, popped the question to the love of his life Annalise Perry in Arlingtons on Sunday, March 17 evening.

But it was no ordinary proposal.

Sam, who has been with Annalise for three years, wanted to make sure that when he got down on one knee it was a planned and personalised gesture.

During the planning process the 26-year-old discovered their favourite artist, Alton Wahlberg, was playing at Arlingtons in Ipswich - so decided to try his luck and message the star.

To his delight Alton, who is a singer from Suffolk, got back to him and said he would love to be part of the proposal.

The besotted couple’s favourite song by the artist is Running Home To You - so as this song was played, Sam asked the all important question.

He said: “I knew the running order of Alton’s set, so my heart started thumping a minute before he started singing our song.

“Originally I was going to propose at Alton’s album launch in May, but I couldn’t wait any longer.”

Annalise was overwhelmed by the proposal and described it as “a bit of a blur”.

“It was a complete and utter shock,” she said.

“I was telling myself not to cry and I can’t even remember if I actually said yes, as I was so surprised.

“I gave Sam a kiss and a big hug and everyone clapped and cheered. It was really lovely and in such a beautiful venue.”

Sam, an agricultural engineer, presented Annalise with a halo ring - which she described as “perfect and absolutely gorgeous”.

Wahlberg took to Facebook after his gig to offer his congratulations to the happy pair.

He wrote: “The gig at Arlingtons was awesome. Not just because it’s a lovely venue with the most beautiful attentive audience, but also because I got to be a part of a special proposal.

“Huge congratulations to Sam and Annalise.”

Peter Gwizdala, owner of Arlingtons, who was also in on the proposal, added: “The happy couple received a huge round of applause from everyone in the restaurant which was just a beautiful moment.

“To congratulate the soon to be Mr and Mrs Clarke, we gifted them a bottle of champagne.”

