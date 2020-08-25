E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenage singer-songwriter to release song raising awareness of self-harm

PUBLISHED: 19:00 25 August 2020

Roma Manteiga-Nicholson, has released a song to raise awareness about self-harm. Picture: JON TURNER

Roma Manteiga-Nicholson, has released a song to raise awareness about self-harm. Picture: JON TURNER

Archant

Up and coming singer-songwriter Roma Manteiga-Nicholson is set to release a song to get people talking about self-harm.

Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail last year - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmer's in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNYoung Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail last year - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmer's in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roma, aged 14, is no stranger to writing songs or raising funds for local charities having donated more than £16,500 to several local organisations in the last three years.

Every year the Northgate High School pupil chooses local charities to support with her performances at events, donations and busking.

This year she has chosen Zest, part of St Elizabeth Hospice, and Student Life, which trains youngsters to become mental health ambassadors.

With a busy diary of events booked, the young singer songwriter was excited and looking forward to 2020 until Covid-19 and lockdown hit.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “Music unites people and helps me cope with the effects of bullying and teenage stresses, so to have all my events cancelled has really affected my mental health.”

Roma live-streamed every week for six weeks during lockdown, raising money for her chosen charities - and the NHS - and raised more than £350, but admits it just was not the same as performing live with an audience and she’s missing live music.

However, the 14-year-old has renewed positivity as she prepares to release a charity song for Student Life.

The song - Who I Am - will be released on August 30 - Roma’s 15th birthday - and the singer hopes it will raise hundreds of pounds for the award-winning charity’s mental health work in Suffolk and beyond. The song is about learning to love yourself and tearing down the walls surrounding mental health.

Student Life’s chief executive Richard Stewart said: “The idea was discussed during the making of our latest film on self-harm amongst young people and its prevalence in Suffolk and throughout the UK.”

The song will also feature as the soundtrack for the film Hiding In Plain Sight, which will form part of a new national self-harm awareness project that Student Life is exclusively working on with Samaritans.

Mr Steward added: “Student Life is in a unique position to use our own, young person-led, film production company to create films that are produced by and which feature the young people themselves.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Francis arrives in Suffolk – will the Orwell Bridge close?

Storm Francis is bringing high winds and torrential rain today, but will it be enough to close the Orwell Bridge? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Francis arrives in Suffolk – will the Orwell Bridge close?

Storm Francis is bringing high winds and torrential rain today, but will it be enough to close the Orwell Bridge? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Major Ipswich road closed after crash between car and van

Woodbridge Road in Ipswich has been closed following a crash between a car and a van. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Homeowner watched burglary unfold from neighbouring property

James Regan was jailed for more than two years for burglary at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

League One opener against Wigan selected by Sky and moved to Sunday

Ipswich Town's League One opener against Wigan will be broadcast by Sky TV. Photo: PA

Ipswich Frankie & Benny’s restaurant to reopen after coronavirus closure

The Ipswich Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Nacton Road, Ravenswood, is one of 17 restaurants reopening in the UK this week. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Trees down and power outages - but Suffolk avoids worst of Storm Francis

Police are at the scene of a tree which has fallen on a power line in Mill Hill, Capel St Mary. Picture: PETER WHITTLE