One lane of A14 closed after single vehicle accident
PUBLISHED: 08:16 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 15 January 2019
Archant
Traffic congestion has been reported on the A14 at Felixstowe after a single vehicle crash forced the closure of one lane.
The accident happened around 7.15am on the A14 westbound between Junction 61/A154 (Felixstowe Dock Gate 2) and Junction 60/A154 Candlet Road (Dock Spur roundabout).
Lane two of the carriageway is currently closed which is affecting traffic heading towards Ipswich from Felixstowe.
A police spokesman said officers are awaiting recovery for the vehicle.
An East of England Ambulance has been requested but it is currently unknown if there are any injuries.