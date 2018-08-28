One lane of A14 closed after single vehicle accident

The accident happened on the A14 westbound between Junction 61/A154 (Felixstowe Dock Gate 2) and Junction 60/A154 Candlet Road (Dock Spur roundabout) Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Traffic congestion has been reported on the A14 at Felixstowe after a single vehicle crash forced the closure of one lane.

A14 West Bound Felixstowe partially bloked due to a single vehicle RTC ... awaiting recovery #PC1690 pic.twitter.com/I2LszJpAj6 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) 15 January 2019

The accident happened around 7.15am on the A14 westbound between Junction 61/A154 (Felixstowe Dock Gate 2) and Junction 60/A154 Candlet Road (Dock Spur roundabout).

Lane two of the carriageway is currently closed which is affecting traffic heading towards Ipswich from Felixstowe.

A police spokesman said officers are awaiting recovery for the vehicle.

An East of England Ambulance has been requested but it is currently unknown if there are any injuries.