Car crashes into lamppost on residential street
PUBLISHED: 20:28 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:29 21 February 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A driver has escaped unscathed after a lamppost was knocked down in a single vehicle collision near Ipswich.
Officers were called shortly after 8pm today with reports of a single vehicle crash in Edinburgh Gardens, Claydon.
A police spokeswoman confirmed a car had gone into a lamppost, knocking it over.
The crash is not believed to have caused any disruption in the area and the driver was unharmed.