Car crashes into lamppost on residential street

The crash happened in Edinburgh Gardens, Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A driver has escaped unscathed after a lamppost was knocked down in a single vehicle collision near Ipswich.

Officers were called shortly after 8pm today with reports of a single vehicle crash in Edinburgh Gardens, Claydon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a car had gone into a lamppost, knocking it over.

The crash is not believed to have caused any disruption in the area and the driver was unharmed.