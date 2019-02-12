Partly Cloudy

Car crashes into lamppost on residential street

PUBLISHED: 20:28 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:29 21 February 2019

The crash happened in Edinburgh Gardens, Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened in Edinburgh Gardens, Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A driver has escaped unscathed after a lamppost was knocked down in a single vehicle collision near Ipswich.

Officers were called shortly after 8pm today with reports of a single vehicle crash in Edinburgh Gardens, Claydon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a car had gone into a lamppost, knocking it over.

The crash is not believed to have caused any disruption in the area and the driver was unharmed.

