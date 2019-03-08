Road closed after burst water main creates sinkhole

A sinkhole has opened in Holbrook due to a burst water main Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

A sinkhole has opened up in Holbrook near Ipswich - closing the road to traffic.

A stretch of the road has been closed while engineers work at the scene Picture: RACHEL EDGE A stretch of the road has been closed while engineers work at the scene Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The hole, in The Street, close to the village's doctor's surgery, measures around three metres in length and is around one metre deep.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Highways, the local authority was informed of the sinkhole yesterday evening.

An area around the sinkhole has been cordoned off and engineers from Anglian Water are at the scene filling the hole in.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "Our teams have successfully completed repairs to a burst water main on The Street in Holbrook.

"A small number of properties in the area may have experienced a brief interruption to supply but all properties are now back on water.

"A road closure is currently in place to allow our teams to make the necessary repairs to the damaged road surface as quickly as possible.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we'd like to thank local residents and road users for their patience while we complete this vital work."