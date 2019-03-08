E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Road closed after burst water main creates sinkhole

PUBLISHED: 13:02 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 10 September 2019

A sinkhole has opened in Holbrook due to a burst water main Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A sinkhole has opened in Holbrook due to a burst water main Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A sinkhole has opened up in Holbrook near Ipswich - closing the road to traffic.

A stretch of the road has been closed while engineers work at the scene Picture: RACHEL EDGEA stretch of the road has been closed while engineers work at the scene Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The hole, in The Street, close to the village's doctor's surgery, measures around three metres in length and is around one metre deep.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Highways, the local authority was informed of the sinkhole yesterday evening.

An area around the sinkhole has been cordoned off and engineers from Anglian Water are at the scene filling the hole in.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "Our teams have successfully completed repairs to a burst water main on The Street in Holbrook.

"A small number of properties in the area may have experienced a brief interruption to supply but all properties are now back on water.

"A road closure is currently in place to allow our teams to make the necessary repairs to the damaged road surface as quickly as possible.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we'd like to thank local residents and road users for their patience while we complete this vital work."

Most Read

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich yob terror: ‘Scared’ neighbours write to home secretary to demand action

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Such a shame’ as recent road revamp damaged by inappropriate parking

The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

‘It’s just not viable’ – Shoe shop to close after just five months

Maresa Shoes, in Museum Street, Ipswich, is set to close down just five months after opening. Photo: Archant.

Most Read

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich yob terror: ‘Scared’ neighbours write to home secretary to demand action

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Such a shame’ as recent road revamp damaged by inappropriate parking

The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

‘It’s just not viable’ – Shoe shop to close after just five months

Maresa Shoes, in Museum Street, Ipswich, is set to close down just five months after opening. Photo: Archant.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman has clothes pulled off in dog attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked by a dog in Dumbarton Road Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Beloved chimpanzee dies aged 33 at Colchester Zoo

Pippin the chimpanzee has died at Colchester Zoo. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

‘It’s great experience for them... they will only benefit’ - Dyer’s pride as Town youngsters progress

Kieron Dyer coached Idris El Mizouni, Bailey Clements and Armando Dobra before he left Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Strictly’s Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez to set Ipswich Regent alight with Firedance

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are bringing their new show Firedance to the Ipswich Regent in March 2020 Photo: Ipswich Regent

Road closed after burst water main creates sinkhole

A sinkhole has opened in Holbrook due to a burst water main Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists