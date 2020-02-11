Nostalgia: Looking back to when Sir Alf Ramsey returned to Ipswich to open a training centre in 1978
PUBLISHED: 14:30 12 February 2020
Archant
Ipswich and England legend Sir Alf Ramsey made his return to the town in March 1978 - but not in a footballing capacity.
Sir Alf was the guest of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) as he opened their new training centre in St John's Road.
His visit came not long after he left his post at Birmingham City Football Club, where we was briefly caretaker manager and a consultant for the club.
During his visit to the CITB facility, he was given a tour of the centre, where he met trainees learning the skills needed for their careers in construction, and also unveiled a plaque to commemorate the opening.
Sir Alf's legacy is still very much remembered around Ipswich today with a stand at Portman Road named after him and as well as a statue outside the ground.
