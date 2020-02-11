Gallery

Nostalgia: Looking back to when Sir Alf Ramsey returned to Ipswich to open a training centre in 1978

The plaque to signify the official opening of the training centre Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich and England legend Sir Alf Ramsey made his return to the town in March 1978 - but not in a footballing capacity.

Sir Alf being shown around the facility Picture: ARCHANT Sir Alf being shown around the facility Picture: ARCHANT

Sir Alf was the guest of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) as he opened their new training centre in St John's Road.

Ramsey chatting with one of the trainees Picture: ARCHANT Ramsey chatting with one of the trainees Picture: ARCHANT

His visit came not long after he left his post at Birmingham City Football Club, where we was briefly caretaker manager and a consultant for the club.

A variety of construction skills were taught at the site Picture: ARCHANT A variety of construction skills were taught at the site Picture: ARCHANT

During his visit to the CITB facility, he was given a tour of the centre, where he met trainees learning the skills needed for their careers in construction, and also unveiled a plaque to commemorate the opening.

Sir Alf watching one of the trainees at work Picture: ARCHANT Sir Alf watching one of the trainees at work Picture: ARCHANT

Sir Alf's legacy is still very much remembered around Ipswich today with a stand at Portman Road named after him and as well as a statue outside the ground.

Sir Alf Ramsey speaks at the opening of the new CITB training centre Picture: ARCHANT Sir Alf Ramsey speaks at the opening of the new CITB training centre Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember Sir Alf's visit to the CITB in 1978 - or did you meet him that day? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk