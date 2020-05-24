E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Days Gone By - When Sir Bobby Robson met fans and supporters at community events

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 May 2020

Bobby Robson presenting boys with a football in 1971 Picture: ARCHANT

Bobby Robson presenting boys with a football in 1971 Picture: ARCHANT

During his time as Ipswich Town manager, Sir Bobby Robson attended a host of community events across the area.

Bobby Robson presenting Duke of Edinburgh awards in Ipswich, in December 1978. Picture: ARCHANTBobby Robson presenting Duke of Edinburgh awards in Ipswich, in December 1978. Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery features photos of some of the many occasions where he met and chatted to members of the public.

Bobby Robson at White House Junior School in 1971. Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANTBobby Robson at White House Junior School in 1971. Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

Some of the photos see him encouraging young footballers, such as his visit to White House Junior School in Ipswich in 1971.

Bobby Robson and Paul Cooper sign Ipswich Town annuals in Stowmarket in 1981 Picture: ARCHANTBobby Robson and Paul Cooper sign Ipswich Town annuals in Stowmarket in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

But sometimes Sir Bobby took part in very different sports for charity - like a sponsored table tennis marathon and a pancake race.

Bobby Robson was joined by Ipswich Town players Dave Johnson, Brian Talbot and Colin Viljoen at Ipswich Scope pancake race in 1976. Picture: ARCHANTBobby Robson was joined by Ipswich Town players Dave Johnson, Brian Talbot and Colin Viljoen at Ipswich Scope pancake race in 1976. Picture: ARCHANT

He is also seen here presenting footballs to youngsters and signing autographs, showing how happy he was to meet supporters and fans.

Bobby Robson signing autographs at Ipswich Scope pancake race in 1976 Picture: ARCHANTBobby Robson signing autographs at Ipswich Scope pancake race in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Sir Bobby took over the reins at Portman Road in 1969, and led the Blues to FA Cup and UEFA Cup glory during his 13 years at the helm, before going on to manage England.

Bobby Robson doing his part in a sponsored Table Tennis marathon in 1977 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANTBobby Robson doing his part in a sponsored Table Tennis marathon in 1977 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

His legacy now continues to inspire through cancer-fighting charity the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Bobby Robson at the Sir John Leman School prizegiving in Beccles in November 1974Bobby Robson at the Sir John Leman School prizegiving in Beccles in November 1974

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Drive 24