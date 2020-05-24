Days Gone By - When Sir Bobby Robson met fans and supporters at community events
PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 May 2020
During his time as Ipswich Town manager, Sir Bobby Robson attended a host of community events across the area.
Our gallery features photos of some of the many occasions where he met and chatted to members of the public.
Some of the photos see him encouraging young footballers, such as his visit to White House Junior School in Ipswich in 1971.
But sometimes Sir Bobby took part in very different sports for charity - like a sponsored table tennis marathon and a pancake race.
He is also seen here presenting footballs to youngsters and signing autographs, showing how happy he was to meet supporters and fans.
Sir Bobby took over the reins at Portman Road in 1969, and led the Blues to FA Cup and UEFA Cup glory during his 13 years at the helm, before going on to manage England.
His legacy now continues to inspire through cancer-fighting charity the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.