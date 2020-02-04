E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Builders start work on new Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich

04 February, 2020 - 16:16
Building work has started on the new Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich. Picture: RG CARTER

Building work has started on the new Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich. Picture: RG CARTER

Archant

Work has started on building a new school in Ipswich named after Town and England footballing legend Sir Bobby Robson.

Timber panels lifted into place at the new Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich. Picture: RG CARTERTimber panels lifted into place at the new Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich. Picture: RG CARTER

Timber panels were lifted into place by builder RG Carter as part of the main structure for the new social, emotional and mental health needs school.

The Lindbergh Road site was named after the manager - who steered the Blues to FA Cup and UEFA Cup wins in the 1980s, and nearly took England to World Cup glory in 1990 - after a public consultation.

It has been described as a "much-needed facility" for the town, providing valuable education for more than 60 girls and boys aged between eight and 16.

As well as 15 classrooms, the Unity Schools Partnership site will include soft play and sensory areas along with a multi-purpose hall, as well as a kitchen and dining space.

An artist's impression of how the Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich will look. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTSAn artist's impression of how the Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich will look. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN AND PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

Construction is due to be finished by the the summer, ready for the school's planned opening in September this year.

James Wilson, director at RG Carter, said: "We are delighted to be working on this much-needed facility for the community and what better way to start the year than celebrating this significant milestone.

"Our focus now is finalising the timber frame with brickwork before work commences on the roof in preparation for handing over the school later this year."

The school has been named after Ipswich Town manager Bobby Robson, pictured here holding aloft the UEFA Cup. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGESThe school has been named after Ipswich Town manager Bobby Robson, pictured here holding aloft the UEFA Cup. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

The installation of the first timber panels as part of the main structure follows the successful completion of groundworks towards the end of last year.

Recently appointed headteacher Adam Dabin, 36, who has previously led two schools in Norfolk, said: "We are delighted with how the building work is progressing and we would like to thank R G Carter and Concertus for their hard work on this project.

"The Sir Bobby Robson School is a much-needed educational facility in Ipswich and it is very exciting to see it come to life before our eyes."

Mr Dabin has said his vision is to "create the best provision for our young people from an academic, social and emotional perspective".

The school is also in the process of advertising for and appointing key staff ahead of its September opening.

