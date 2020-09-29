New Ipswich school named after Sir Bobby Robson opens - despite coronavirus delay

Headteacher Adam Dabin has welcomed the opening of the new Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich. Picture: GOODERHAM PR

A new school named after Ipswich football legend Sir Bobby Robson has opened - despite the Covid-19 crisis delaying the unveiling of its state-of-the-art new building.

Staff of the new Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich. Picture: GOODERHAM PR

The Sir Bobby Robson School will provide valuable education for more than 60 girls and boys aged between eight and 16 with social, emotional and mental health needs.

It has been described as a “much-needed facility” for the town and was named after the legendary Town and England manager, who steered the Blues to FA Cup and UEFA Cup wins, following a public consultation.

However the school’s multi-million pound new building did not open as planned in September after “understandable” delays in building work, due to the global pandemic.

The new Sir Bobby Robson School has improved special educational needs provision in Ipswich. Picture: GOODERHAM PR

The Lindbergh Road site will instead be unveiled in November - but that hasn’t stopped the first group of students attending, with temporary classrooms set up at the nearby Murrayfield Centre.

Headteacher Adam Dabin said he was “delighted with how the Sir Bobby Robson School has started”.

Headteacher Adam Dabin has welcomed the opening of the new Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich. Picture: GOODERHAM PR Headteacher Adam Dabin has welcomed the opening of the new Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich. Picture: GOODERHAM PR

He added: “This is thanks to the hard work of our staff and students and the support we have received from parents and the wider community.

“The need for further and enhanced SEND provision in the local area is well-documented and we are pleased to have opened the Sir Bobby Robson School to begin addressing this need.

“Our new school building in Lindbergh Road was hit by understandable delays brought about by the pandemic.

“But we are indebted to the project team at Concertus Design and Property Consultants and R G Carter who are working above and beyond to get us into the building as quickly as possible.

The new Sir Bobby Robson School has opened in Ipswich. Picture: GOODERHAM PR

“We have taken staff around the new site and they are hugely excited to be working and learning in such a fantastic environment. We can’t wait to show students and families around the new building as soon as we can.

“I am very proud to be the school’s first headteacher. My vision is to create the best provision for our young people, from an academic, social and emotional perspective.”

The new school will include 15 classrooms, soft play and sensory areas, a new multi-purpose hall, staff and parent facilities as well as a kitchen and dining space.