News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'Knock at the door it's... Sir Keir Starmer?' Labour leader joins Ipswich bingo night

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:28 PM June 23, 2021    Updated: 9:31 PM June 23, 2021
Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer made an appearance at an Ipswich bingo hall on Wednesday night - Credit: Contributed

There was a surprise for bingo lovers in Ipswich as they were greeted by the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir was spotted at Buzz Bingo, in Ranelagh Road, getting involved in one of the bingo hall's evening sessions.

It's understood that the leader of the opposition even got involved in calling numbers.

Sir Keir is visiting the region and is due to make a number of media appearances on Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Coastal areas such as Lowestoft could benefit from additional government funding, say MPs. Picture:

Opinion

My frustration at how rude drawings balls up our beaches

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Splash Parks reopen after lockdown restrcitions lifted. Bourne Park Pictures: BRITTANY WOODM

Suffolk Live

Glass found in popular paddling pool forcing it to close

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Adam Gray and Clive Driver have openedThe Blitz 1940's Tea Rooms in St Peter's Street in Ipswich. P

Inside Ipswich's Blitz-themed tearoom

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus