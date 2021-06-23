Published: 9:28 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 9:31 PM June 23, 2021

Sir Keir Starmer made an appearance at an Ipswich bingo hall on Wednesday night - Credit: Contributed

There was a surprise for bingo lovers in Ipswich as they were greeted by the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir was spotted at Buzz Bingo, in Ranelagh Road, getting involved in one of the bingo hall's evening sessions.

It's understood that the leader of the opposition even got involved in calling numbers.

Sir Keir is visiting the region and is due to make a number of media appearances on Thursday.