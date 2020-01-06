Nuns having fun! Suffolk college prepares for Sister Act production

Students from One Sixth Form College in Ipswich will be performing a rendition of Sister Act Picture: JOHN NICE JOHN NICE

An Ipswich college is hoping to make the crowd whoop as they get ready to start their latest production of Sister Act.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inspired by the 1992 hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg, students at One Sixth Form College will take to the stage later this month for their rendition of the musical classic.

You may also want to watch:

Two of the show's cast members have been involved in shows in Disneyland Paris and at London's Royal Albert Hall, while the previous production of Chicago proved a hit.

Tanya Verow, dance teacher at the college, said: "The story covers lots of themes that resonate with everyone. It's all about inclusion, and expressing yourself.

"It's upbeat and fun and like one of the songs says - everyone wants a bit of fabulous baby."

Tickets for the show between January 28 and 31 are priced from £11, and available here or on 01473 556600.