E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nuns having fun! Suffolk college prepares for Sister Act production

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 January 2020

Students from One Sixth Form College in Ipswich will be performing a rendition of Sister Act Picture: JOHN NICE

Students from One Sixth Form College in Ipswich will be performing a rendition of Sister Act Picture: JOHN NICE

JOHN NICE

An Ipswich college is hoping to make the crowd whoop as they get ready to start their latest production of Sister Act.

Inspired by the 1992 hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg, students at One Sixth Form College will take to the stage later this month for their rendition of the musical classic.

You may also want to watch:

Two of the show's cast members have been involved in shows in Disneyland Paris and at London's Royal Albert Hall, while the previous production of Chicago proved a hit.

Tanya Verow, dance teacher at the college, said: "The story covers lots of themes that resonate with everyone. It's all about inclusion, and expressing yourself.

"It's upbeat and fun and like one of the songs says - everyone wants a bit of fabulous baby."

Tickets for the show between January 28 and 31 are priced from £11, and available here or on 01473 556600.

Most Read

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

HGV driver arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving on A14

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Ipswich law offices set to return to original use as homes

The former Birketts offices in Museum Street, Ipswich, are set to be converted into flats. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Nuns having fun! Suffolk college prepares for Sister Act production

Students from One Sixth Form College in Ipswich will be performing a rendition of Sister Act Picture: JOHN NICE

Christchurch Mansion visitor figures up by 20,000 in one year – this is the reason why...

Claire Turnham of the Victim of Viagogo group outside the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists