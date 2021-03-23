News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bringing smiles to lockdown - sisters put 'rocks of happiness' around Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:30 AM March 23, 2021   
Sisters Lauren and Teddi Searle have been spreading joy throughout Felixstowe by writing messages of

Sisters Lauren and Teddi Searle have been spreading joy throughout Felixstowe by writing messages of hope and positivity on stones and leaving them on the beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Two sisters have placed 300 rocks bearing messages of happiness around Felixstowe.

Lauren Searle, 24, and her younger sister Teddi, 12, wanted to help people's mental health during lockdown.

Sisters Teddi and Lauren Searle putting stones on Felixstowe beach with messages of hope

Sisters Teddi and Lauren Searle putting stones on Felixstowe beach with messages of hope - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Some of their messages are: "Little things make big days," "This is a rock - you rock," "Happy thoughts," and simply "Smile." 

Lauren said: "My sister and I have made 300 and put them around Felixstowe prom and town, to spread some hope and joy in the local community.

Some of the stones decorated by Lauren and Teddi Searle in Felixstowe

Some of the stones decorated by Lauren and Teddi Searle in Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

"I’ve struggled badly with my mental health recently, so I wanted to try and help others." 

Lauren, who works in a kennels but is currently off work for health reasons, said many of her friends are also struggling due to anxiety over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sisters Teddi and Lauren Searle in Felixstowe

Sisters Teddi and Lauren Searle in Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

"My sister and I both love spending time together doing arts and crafts, and have made bird boxes.

"I brought some rocks home, and we decided it would be really nice if we put lots of different positive messages on them."

Lauren said some people have taken the pebbles home, but others have left them in place for others to see.

Sisters Lauren and Teddi Searle have been spreading joy with their stones of hope

Sisters Lauren and Teddi Searle have been spreading joy with their stones of hope - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

She and Teddi are hoping to think of more projects. 

"We want to think of more things we can do to give people hope," she said. 

The sisters have had a heart-warming response from people spotting the colourful stones.

One member of the Felixstowe Residents Page on Facebook said: "What a lovely idea, as they made me smile. A bit of happiness keeps me going."

Another  said: "Well done, it's just a lovely idea."

Messages of happiness on rocks decorated by Lauren and Teddi Searle, of Felixstowe

Messages of happiness on some of the rocks decorated by sisters Lauren and Teddi Searle, of Felixstowe - Credit: Lauren Searle

