Bringing smiles to lockdown - sisters put 'rocks of happiness' around Felixstowe
Two sisters have placed 300 rocks bearing messages of happiness around Felixstowe.
Lauren Searle, 24, and her younger sister Teddi, 12, wanted to help people's mental health during lockdown.
Some of their messages are: "Little things make big days," "This is a rock - you rock," "Happy thoughts," and simply "Smile."
Lauren said: "My sister and I have made 300 and put them around Felixstowe prom and town, to spread some hope and joy in the local community.
"I’ve struggled badly with my mental health recently, so I wanted to try and help others."
Lauren, who works in a kennels but is currently off work for health reasons, said many of her friends are also struggling due to anxiety over the Covid-19 pandemic.
"My sister and I both love spending time together doing arts and crafts, and have made bird boxes.
"I brought some rocks home, and we decided it would be really nice if we put lots of different positive messages on them."
Lauren said some people have taken the pebbles home, but others have left them in place for others to see.
She and Teddi are hoping to think of more projects.
"We want to think of more things we can do to give people hope," she said.
The sisters have had a heart-warming response from people spotting the colourful stones.
One member of the Felixstowe Residents Page on Facebook said: "What a lovely idea, as they made me smile. A bit of happiness keeps me going."
Another said: "Well done, it's just a lovely idea."