Can you give these adorable pets a new home?

Blue is a gentle boy who is looking for a new home Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK

Take a look at the dogs, ferrets and cats which are all hoping 2019 will be the year they finally find their forever home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Penne and Ravioli the female ferrets Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Penne and Ravioli the female ferrets Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

These six residents are all currently at the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch and have been living there for a combined total of five years. Can you put an end to their bad luck and offer them a loving home?

Ferrets, Penne and Ravioli, have been at the charity since August 2017, making them the longest staying animals.

Can you help Blue? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Can you help Blue? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They are both female ferrets and are described as “mischievous” and “funny girls”. The furry creatures are just 18 months old and supply the staff at the centre with lots of entertainment with their energetic ways.

Zoe Barrett, animal centre manager, said: “These girls are very independent and would need lots of socialising in their new home to learn that humans can be fun too.

Beau the Labrador x Bull Breed Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Beau the Labrador x Bull Breed Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

“If you haven’t owned a ferret before we always describe them as dogs without the huge commitment.

“Although ferrets take a lot of care, they are only awake for around four to six hours in a 24-hour period and therefore would fit perfectly around someone who works full-time but wants some furries to play with in the evening.”

Goku the Mastiff cross Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Goku the Mastiff cross Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Blue the Lurcher came into the RSPCA’s care for the second time in November 2017, when his owners became unable to keep him.

The adorable four-year-old has now had his second Christmas at the centre and has seen 55 of his kennel-mates come and go.

Domestic short-haired cat Lady Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Domestic short-haired cat Lady Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

“Blue is one of those dogs that you look at and instantly fall in love with.” said Zoe.

“Everyone who has ever met Blue has commented on what a gentle soul he is and we are so desperate to find the perfect new home for him.

“Due to his behaviour around other dogs Blue’s conditions of adoption are non-negotiable and he must be the only pet in the home.

“We know there is someone out there looking for a loving companion so please come forward if you are ready to bring a whole lot of love in to your life.”

Labrador X Bulldog, Beau, is just one years old and has spent 10 months of that with the RSPCA.

The excitable dog found itself with Zoe and her team after there were concerns about her welfare.

As a result of her mistreatment, Beau developed behavioural issues and difficulties.

Zoe explained: “When you mix a highly strung Labrador with a strong-minded bull breed you need to expect hard work, but unfortunately Beau did not have the correct training or guidance as a puppy.

“Since being with us Beau has proven time and time again that she can be an absolutely amazing dog, but can soon switch back into a very hyperactive dog who is easily distracted by her surroundings.

“I have taken Beau out on a number of walks to learn about her behaviour more and she has been a delight at times, and a challenge at times.”

The gorgeous canine requires a dedicated owner who can continue the hard work the RSPCA have put in to training her for the rest of her life.

Beau must live in an adult home only.

Goku, who is a Mastiff X dog, is described as a loveable giant by his current home.

This is the second time he has been in the RSPCA’s care after his owners were unable to look after him due to a change in circumstances. Goku is extremely loyal and has a passion for learning new commands. He is affectionate and loves the company of playing with people. The furry friend is unable to live with other dogs, cats and children under eight.

Zoe said: “I often go into Goku’s room for play time and cuddles and it is the highlight of any day – despite coming out covered in slobber from all the kisses he gives. “This beautiful boy has been waiting too long for his new home and we can’t wait for the day he adopted in to his forever family. Goku would make an amazing companion for a very lucky person.”

Lady, who is a domestic short hair cat, returned to the RSPCA for the second time after she didn’t settle in well with another cat in her adopted home.

This timid five-year-old has had rotten luck but is hoping 2019 will be the year things change for her.

Lady will be suited in a home without dogs, cats, and children under eight.

“Lady is super playful, but will also make the most of a comfy new bed to curl up into.

“We truly believe she is going to make somebody very happy, but we are still waiting for that right person to come along – until then I will enjoy popping round to the cattery to see her beautiful face,” Zoe said.

If you would like to learn more about these amazing animals you can contact the centre on 0300 999 7321.