Super Mario cuts off nearly 10 inches of hair to use in wig

A six-year-old from Ipswich has donated more than nine inches of his hair and raised money to help other children and young people who have lost their own hair.

Mario Bonaccorsi, from Ipswich, decided to grow his hair out and has donated 24cm of his hair to The Little Princess Trust.

The trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Approximately 14 donations of hair are used to make a real wig by the Little Princess Trust - Credit: Lauren Bayliss

Mario was inspired by his teacher, Rachel Rudge from Bentley CEVC Primary School, who donated her hair a few years ago.

Lauren Bayliss, Mario’s mum said: “Mario has a really big heart and likes to help others where he can. He has really got the feel-good factor from what he has done and the kind words and support from family, friends and his school has really motivated him.”

Mario so far has raised £535, which includes donations from his just giving page, as well as cash from sponsors.