News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Skaters inspire next generation with free classes on Ipswich Waterfront

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 AM August 29, 2021   
Skate Suffolk hosted free skateboarding lessons for children

Skate Suffolk hosted free skateboarding lessons for children - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Young people in Ipswich were given a taste of skateboarding thanks to a day of lessons on the Waterfront.

The team from Skate Suffolk hosted the free sessions and skate jam outside the Cult Cafe bar on Neptune Marina on Saturday.

The Skate Suffolk team

The Skate Suffolk team - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The team is made up of local skateboarders, including sponsored riders, who want to help enhance the public perception of the sport and inspire its next generation.

They have been trained by Skateboard GB to become licensed coaches and have previously run successful lessons at the Whitehouse Skatepark.

Funding for the event was secured with thanks to the National Lottery and Groundwork East.

The Skate Suffolk team are hoping to make skateboarding more inclusive

The Skate Suffolk team are hoping to make skateboarding more inclusive - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

George Yarnton, one of the trustees at Skate Suffolk, said events like these are all about helping children build confidence, make friends and learn valuable life skills.

You may also want to watch:

Those can include learning how to fail in order to eventually succeed, as well as building a community with those around you.

Mr Yarnton, who works as a designer for local clothing brand Hoax, said: "It's all for engaging with the community, teaching them skateboarding and helping them understand it a bit more.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich man denies child sex offences
  2. 2 Pub near Ipswich opens new coffee house in honour of owner's grandma
  3. 3 5 businesses coming to Ipswich soon
  1. 4 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
  2. 5 Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on
  3. 6 Department stores must remember the first rule of retail, says expert
  4. 7 People with these surnames could be sitting on an unclaimed fortune
  5. 8 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
  6. 9 Mum's praise for service helping her communicate with non-verbal son, 3
  7. 10 Disabled boy in 'desperate need' of money for downstairs bedroom

"From our own experience, we all came from different backgrounds, but our experience as skateboarders has brought us together as a nice community of friends.

"We feel it's important for kids - and especially now with the Olympics - to encourage people of all backgrounds to get involved.

"We're just trying to kick-start that and help build a community for people who maybe don't have much of a community themselves."

Jamie Martin-Edwards with the Skate Suffolk kids in Ipswich

Jamie Martin-Edwards with the Skate Suffolk kids in Ipswich - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Yarnton added the group has been overwhelmed by the response to events so far, with more events planned later in the year.

He said: "It has been really good so far. Today's event was really busy before the first session. We were fully booked by around 10am.

"I think each time we've done this, it's got even busier – which is a real positive for us."

Skate Suffolk hosted free skate lessons, as well as an afternoon jam

Skate Suffolk hosted free skate lessons, as well as an afternoon jam - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The group is now running a survey on possible changes to the Stoke Bridge Skatepark, which would help to discourage non-skatepark users from using it as a place for anti-social behaviour and drug-taking.

Those who would like to have their say on changes to the skatepark can do so by filling out a survey on the Skate Suffolk website. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ferenc Szabo

Man forced gun into wife's mouth and counted down from three

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Will Ferrell attending the Daddy's Home premiere at the Vue West End Cinema, Leicester Square, Londo

Football

5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge

A14

Mum's call for more to be done to improve Orwell Bridge Safety

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Mill building and the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront

Ipswich Waterfront

BrewDog bids to open bar at the Winerack on the Waterfront

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon