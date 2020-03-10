E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Days Gone By: Skating fun at Northgate in 1981 - and a hot air balloon too

PUBLISHED: 17:48 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 10 March 2020

Children getting together for the photo, some maybe slightly less steady then others Picture: IVAN SMITH

Children getting together for the photo, some maybe slightly less steady then others Picture: IVAN SMITH

IVAN SMITH

Do you remember skating at Northgate Sports Centre in Ipswich as a youngster?

Getting the hot air balloon ready for lift off Picture: IVAN SMITHGetting the hot air balloon ready for lift off Picture: IVAN SMITH

In our latest Days Gone By, we are turning the clock back to 1981, with a selection of photos from a roller-skating event at the centre.

The children taking part had plenty of fun, although keeping their balance wasn't always easy. Our photos show them holding hands to keep upright on their roller skates, with one or two slips along the way.

The day also featured the chance to see a hot air balloon, which was getting ready to take flight just outside the centre. Do you remember seeing the balloon, or were you one of those helping to get it ready for take-off?

Northgate Sports Centre offers a wide range of sporting activities and is a popular venue. Do you have memories of taking part in other events there over the years?

The day didn't quite go without the odd accident but the smiles still remained Picture: IVAN SMITHThe day didn't quite go without the odd accident but the smiles still remained Picture: IVAN SMITH

If our photos have brought back memories, send us an email.



























Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road reopens after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road reopens after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over woman’s death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary. PicturE: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest figures show coronavirus cases rise by five in East of England

The Government has issued its latest update on coronavirus Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Man in 70s indecently assaults woman in Ipswich town centre

The incident took place in St Helen's Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Drive 24