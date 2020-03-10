Days Gone By: Skating fun at Northgate in 1981 - and a hot air balloon too

Children getting together for the photo, some maybe slightly less steady then others Picture: IVAN SMITH IVAN SMITH

Do you remember skating at Northgate Sports Centre in Ipswich as a youngster?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Getting the hot air balloon ready for lift off Picture: IVAN SMITH Getting the hot air balloon ready for lift off Picture: IVAN SMITH

In our latest Days Gone By, we are turning the clock back to 1981, with a selection of photos from a roller-skating event at the centre.

The children taking part had plenty of fun, although keeping their balance wasn't always easy. Our photos show them holding hands to keep upright on their roller skates, with one or two slips along the way.

The day also featured the chance to see a hot air balloon, which was getting ready to take flight just outside the centre. Do you remember seeing the balloon, or were you one of those helping to get it ready for take-off?

Northgate Sports Centre offers a wide range of sporting activities and is a popular venue. Do you have memories of taking part in other events there over the years?

The day didn't quite go without the odd accident but the smiles still remained Picture: IVAN SMITH The day didn't quite go without the odd accident but the smiles still remained Picture: IVAN SMITH

If our photos have brought back memories, send us an email.



























