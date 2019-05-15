Video

Ipswich ski star on overcoming obstacles on her way to the top

International skier Jasmin Taylor, left, from Ipswich, visiting the Treehouse hospice for the EACH Mile Counts campaign. She is pictured with EACH community fundraising assistant Lottie Ford. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

An Ipswich skier has spoken movingly about overcoming obstacles on her way to the top - in a bid to persuade others to take on challenges to support an "inspiring" hospice in her home town.

Jasmin Taylor has had to work incredibly hard to win a world championship medal in telemark skiing, where daring competitors ski fast with quick turns downhill.

It requires months of "intense" preparation in order to compete and means she has to travel over 5,000miles a season.

With 29 World Cup podiums, she knows better than many what it takes to succeed - so was a perfect choice to back East Anglia's Children's Hospices' EACH Mile Counts campaign, where people are encouraged to take on something that is a challenge for them to raise vital funds for young people's care.

That could be by running a marathon but doing it in stages over the course of a week or month, irrespective of how easy or difficult that is for others.

"We all face a variety of challenges and to do your best when faced with a challenge is something that adds value to your life and character," she said.

"EACH are doing their best to support families of children and young people with life-threatening conditions, and to do so, they too need support.

"To have a challenge with a purpose is very healthy and fulfilling - the process can only affect your life in a positive way."

On a visit to Ipswich's Treehouse hospice - which costs £5,600 per day to run and supports more than 100 young people - she added that taking part "are only going to win".

"You're going to raise money, you're going to get fitter and you're going to improve yourself in some way.

"There's really nothing to lose."

Becky Redbond, EACH Suffolk fundraising manager, said: "This is a great, big virtual event anyone and everyone can get involved in as it's all about your challenge, your way.

"Take on a challenge that's difficult for you, irrespective of how difficult it may be to others, and help us continue our vital work."

For more information about EACH Mile Counts, to get inspired and get involved, go to www.each.org.uk/EACH-Mile-Counts now