Sky films in Ipswich for flagship Sunday morning show

Ipswich waterfront in the February 2019 sun. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Television crews have been filming in Ipswich after choosing it as the “perfect focus group” for assessing the mood of the country during one of the most extraordinary weeks in British politics.

Presenter and political journalist Sophy Ridge Tweeted a selfie of her by Ipswich Waterfront during her visit to the Suffolk town, asking: “Guess where we went filming for @RidgeOnSunday this week?”

The 34-year-old presents Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News every week, where she interviews the nation’s leading politicians.

Each week she visits a different location in the country to take the mood of voters on the ground, while also speaking some of its leading political figures.

In her column for the Metro newspaper, she said the Ipswich parliamentary constituency “most accurately reflects the average distribution for the vote to leave in England and Wales”, adding: “In other words, it’s the perfect focus group to take the temperature of the country.”

There was plenty to ask voters about, with prime minister Theresa May losing a number of key votes in the House of Commons and MPs seeking to delay Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Ridge also asked locals for any recommendations for a place to get a cup of tea or bite to eat while visiting the key swing constituency - and would have been spoilt for choice on the Waterfront, with cafes including the Grazing Sheep and La Tour Cycle Cafe, as well Isaac’s on the Quay.

The parliamentary seat of Ipswich will closely watched by political pundits at the next general election after Labour’s Sandy Martin pipped Conservative Ben Gummer to the post in 2017 by 831 votes.

Ipswich decisively voted to leave the European Union however, with leave winning by 58.3% to 41.7% for remain.