Nostalgia: It's Throwback Thursday and we feature the winter of 1983

Crowds gather at the hills of Christchurch Park to enjoy the snow Picture: ARCHANT Archant

It's unusual not to have at least a brief covering of snow in February, and back in 1983 there was enough to bring out the sledges.

Sledders making their way down the hills in the snow Picture: ARCHANT Sledders making their way down the hills in the snow Picture: ARCHANT

The hill on Ipswich's Christchurch Park was the focal point for sledders with fun for all ages on the slope.

Terry Butcher presents awards to children at Westbourne School Picture: IVAN SMITH Terry Butcher presents awards to children at Westbourne School Picture: IVAN SMITH

Elsewhere around the town, Westbourne School welcomed a special visitor as Terry Butcher handed out certificates to students as they got the chance to meet one of their Ipswich Town heroes.

Runners making their way around a cross country event around Landseer Park Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Runners making their way around a cross country event around Landseer Park Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Runners endured bitterly cold conditions at Landseer Park as they set off on a cross country race, dealing with a variety of different terrain along the way.

As the pancake race sets off unfortunately one runner drops their pancake from the off Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK As the pancake race sets off unfortunately one runner drops their pancake from the off Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The pancake races kicked off once again in the town centre as we see runners set off from the start line with one unfortunate person dropping their pancake from the beginning.

Children from Stoke High School perform Sweeney Todd Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Children from Stoke High School perform Sweeney Todd Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery or remember these events? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Large crowds walking through the town centre Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Large crowds walking through the town centre Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The Boys' Brigade turned out in force to plant trees at Christchurch Park Picture: IVAN SMITH The Boys' Brigade turned out in force to plant trees at Christchurch Park Picture: IVAN SMITH

