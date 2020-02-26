Nostalgia: It's Throwback Thursday and we feature the winter of 1983
PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 February 2020
It's unusual not to have at least a brief covering of snow in February, and back in 1983 there was enough to bring out the sledges.
The hill on Ipswich's Christchurch Park was the focal point for sledders with fun for all ages on the slope.
Elsewhere around the town, Westbourne School welcomed a special visitor as Terry Butcher handed out certificates to students as they got the chance to meet one of their Ipswich Town heroes.
Runners endured bitterly cold conditions at Landseer Park as they set off on a cross country race, dealing with a variety of different terrain along the way.
The pancake races kicked off once again in the town centre as we see runners set off from the start line with one unfortunate person dropping their pancake from the beginning.
