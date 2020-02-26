E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: It's Throwback Thursday and we feature the winter of 1983

PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 February 2020

Crowds gather at the hills of Christchurch Park to enjoy the snow Picture: ARCHANT

Crowds gather at the hills of Christchurch Park to enjoy the snow Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

It's unusual not to have at least a brief covering of snow in February, and back in 1983 there was enough to bring out the sledges.

Sledders making their way down the hills in the snow Picture: ARCHANTSledders making their way down the hills in the snow Picture: ARCHANT

The hill on Ipswich's Christchurch Park was the focal point for sledders with fun for all ages on the slope.

Terry Butcher presents awards to children at Westbourne School Picture: IVAN SMITHTerry Butcher presents awards to children at Westbourne School Picture: IVAN SMITH

Elsewhere around the town, Westbourne School welcomed a special visitor as Terry Butcher handed out certificates to students as they got the chance to meet one of their Ipswich Town heroes.

Runners making their way around a cross country event around Landseer Park Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKRunners making their way around a cross country event around Landseer Park Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Runners endured bitterly cold conditions at Landseer Park as they set off on a cross country race, dealing with a variety of different terrain along the way.

As the pancake race sets off unfortunately one runner drops their pancake from the off Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKAs the pancake race sets off unfortunately one runner drops their pancake from the off Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The pancake races kicked off once again in the town centre as we see runners set off from the start line with one unfortunate person dropping their pancake from the beginning.

Children from Stoke High School perform Sweeney Todd Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLChildren from Stoke High School perform Sweeney Todd Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery or remember these events? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Large crowds walking through the town centre Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKLarge crowds walking through the town centre Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The Boys' Brigade turned out in force to plant trees at Christchurch Park Picture: IVAN SMITHThe Boys' Brigade turned out in force to plant trees at Christchurch Park Picture: IVAN SMITH

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Willis building sends home group of workers as coronavirus ‘precaution’

A small group of workers at the Willis Building in Ipswich were sent home after visiting Italy Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenage trio in court charged with murder of man outside Ipswich takeaway

A man died after a serious assault outside this kebab and pizza shop Kebapizza on St Matthews Street in Ipswich. Flowers have now been left at the scene. Picture: Archant

Ten people due in court following large disturbance in Ipswich

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Nostalgia: It’s Throwback Thursday and we feature the winter of 1983

Crowds gather at the hills of Christchurch Park to enjoy the snow Picture: ARCHANT

Former Town defender Spence watches on as angry ADO Den Haag fans invade training to question Pardew and his team’s tactics

Former Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence (far right) watches on as ADO Den Haag fans confront ADO Den Haag squad. Picture: @HHooligan/Twitter
Drive 24