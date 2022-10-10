Team ready to Sleep Out once again to highlight homelessness

Brave participants will spend a night outside to highlight the growing issue of homelessness, especially among young people, and fundraise for a “better life” for those in need.

The Sleep Out, organised by The Benjamin Foundation, will be held at Ipswich Town Football Club on Thursday, November 3.

The annual fundraising event challenges people to spend one night sleeping outside and fundraise to “help young people get better in life”.

Sleep Out charity event in Ipswich - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

The charity supports 200 people every night and has raised more than £280,000 since the event launched in 2015.

Callum, 23, who has been living at one of the charity’s local accommodation centres for the last three years, said: “The Benjamin Foundation has helped me with volunteering, cooking, cleaning and just feeling better about myself.

Sleep Out charity event in Ipswich - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

“Fundraising does help. It all goes to a good cause of helping young people get better in life. It gives us more opportunities that we would never have had, and it’s all thanks to The Benjamin Foundation and everyone’s support.”

The foundation helps local young people who may not have had the best start in life and supports them to start living successful, independent lives.

The charity also helps them learn essential life skills, such as cooking and budgeting, as well as supporting their education and career aspirations.

With The Benjamin Foundation’s support, young people have a chance to move on to independent living and work on life stability.

The charity’s aim now is to focus on reducing the impact of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis that can be particularly hard for young people, both financially and emotionally.

Matt Garrod, The Benjamin Foundation director of operations, said: “Money raised at Sleep Out enables our charity to do even more, to help young people when they need us the most.

"This includes providing emotional wellbeing support, learning essential life skills, developing their career goals and helping young people to move on and successfully manage their own tenancies.

“We are grateful to our 2022 Ipswich Sleep Out host venue of Ipswich Town Football Club, and we are now calling local people and businesses to register to take part in this year’s event to support local young lives.”

Individuals and businesses can register online.