Slimmer who lost 8.5 stone to open second weight loss group

A woman who lost a life-changing 8.5 stone in weight is launching her second Slimming World session to help others shift the pounds.

Alison Gardiner spent 25 years overweight before joining Slimming World in 2015.

After huge success with her weight loss regime, she became a Slimming World consultant last summer.

The 54-year-old has now opened a new group at 5.30pm on Thursdays after noticing high numbers of people joining her 7.30pm class since Christmas.

She is one of 14 consultants in Ipswich who offer 23 different groups offering advice and support.

“I am really excited to be opening my second session,” she said.

“This is not something I ever imagined doing and it really pushes all my boundaries.

“The number of people coming along to my group has exploded in January so I have decided to offer a second session.

“I’m really passionate about the group because I know first-hand how it works and how it has changed my life – it is finally a plan I have been able to stick to.”

Ms Gardiner, who works in an office, said she spent most of her adult life overweight and unhappy with her appearance before joining Slimming World.

She added: “Since I became a consultant in May my group have lost a total of 140 stone – which is amazing.”

The group meets once a week at Copleston Sixth Form centre. The sessions involve weekly weigh-ins and discussing healthy eating plans, with recipe ideas to give members specific targets for the week ahead.

