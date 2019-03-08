E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Elmer gets Ipswich moving as Slimming World celebrates 50 years

PUBLISHED: 12:14 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 06 August 2019

A group photo at the Castle on the Hill Elmer at the Cornhill. Picture: SARAH PEARSONS

Suffolk slimmers kicked off their 'Golden Body Magic Challenge' with a one mile walk of Elmer's Big Parade.

Consultants Emma Fraser, Alison Gardiner, Rachel Batchelor, Lisa Palmer & Sarah Pearsons, with her little girl Betty-Rose pictrued with the Treasure Trunk the golden elephant for their 50th year. Picture: SARAH PEARSONSConsultants Emma Fraser, Alison Gardiner, Rachel Batchelor, Lisa Palmer & Sarah Pearsons, with her little girl Betty-Rose pictrued with the Treasure Trunk the golden elephant for their 50th year. Picture: SARAH PEARSONS

A group of 30 to 40 people from Ipswich and the surrounding areas pulled on their trainers and visited 21 Elmer elephants - ticking off one mile of the 50 that they need to complete for the 'Golden Body Magic Challenge'.

The challenge sees participants complete 50 miles of activity across August - marking 50 years of Slimming World - all while raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Sarah Pearsons, the Slimming World team developer for east Ipswich and Suffolk Coastal, said: "The Elmer trail is brilliant, and and what a great way to get families out moving together.

"Sometimes the thought of exercising is daunting, so this challenge of 50 miles aims to introduce activity in small bits - it could be taking the stairs instead of the escalator, or just parking further away from where you need to be."

The event was a great opportunity for families to get moving together, while enjoying Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk. Picture: SARAH PEARSONSThe event was a great opportunity for families to get moving together, while enjoying Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk. Picture: SARAH PEARSONS

The group met at Ipswich Cornhill on Sunday, August 4, where they visited Elmer HQ and bought maps and made donations to St Elizabeth Hospice, before heading off on the trail.

Sarah, who runs the slimming group at Martlesham Heath, said: "A mile isn't that far so it was a great way for people to get involved, especially with their young children.

"Some people will chose to walk the rest of their 50 miles, some will run and some will swim - but we just thought this was a really fun way of starting off the challenge and doing it together was brilliant."

The group will complete their final mile of the 50 together at Felixstow seafront on Saturday, August 31 at 2pm.

