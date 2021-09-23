Ipswich mum 'eating junk food and take-aways' goes from size 22 to 12

Published: 4:30 PM September 23, 2021

An Ipswich mum who was "eating junk food and take-aways" went from a size 22 to a size 12 after a dramatic lifestyle transformation.

Clare Townshend admitted that her "eating habits were awful" before she joined a Slimming World group in the town.

"I couldn't walk up the stairs without getting out of breath," said Clare, who weighed 17 stone when she went for the first time four years ago.

"I tried to lose weight before but my heart wasn't in it.

Clare Townshend went from a size 22 to a size 12, losing more than five stone - Credit: Clare Townshend

"I really wanted to be able to run around with my children and feel healthier."

Many of her eating habits came about through "making the wrong choices" - particularly after a long day at work, when she would be tempted to get a take-away because it was "so quick and easy to do".

But as well as changing her diet to include more fruit and vegetables, she says the programme has encouraged her to be more organised about preparing meals in advance.

After falling to a size 12 and 11st 7lb, she gave birth to her baby Maddison in July this year.

As is often common during pregnancy, she has put on two and a half stone - but added: "Believe me, if I hadn't attended Slimming World it would've been double that.

"Now I'm en-route to target and I feel more confident than ever I'll be there very soon."

Clare Townshend gave birth to Maddison earlier this year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Clare, of Acer Grove, Ipswich, says "support and motivation" from Slimming World and her consultant Michelle Hood had a big impact on her weight loss.

"Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life," Clare said.

"My health has improved, I have more energy, I'm happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.

"I know mums to be out there may not want to keep going and may be saying: 'What's the point?'

"But for me, I knew staying healthy would benefit both me and my baby."

Michelle added: "Our aim is not to encourage weight loss or dieting during pregnancy but to support women in eating a healthy diet and prevent excess weight gain."