E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Comfort eating’ mum drops 7 stone after being told she was almost morbidly obese

PUBLISHED: 11:24 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 03 May 2020

Gaynor Vincent reached her 7.5 stone weightloss target in lockdown. Picture: GAYNOR VINCENT

Gaynor Vincent reached her 7.5 stone weightloss target in lockdown. Picture: GAYNOR VINCENT

GAYNOR VINCENT

A mum-of-four from Kesgrave has turned her life around after fearing she wouldn’t be around to care for her children after doctors said she was borderline morbidly obese.

Before joining Slimming World Gaynor's BMI was high and she was told she was borderline morbidly obese. Picture: GAYNOR VINCENTBefore joining Slimming World Gaynor's BMI was high and she was told she was borderline morbidly obese. Picture: GAYNOR VINCENT

Gaynor Vincent has lost 7.5 stone since joining Slimming World 13 months ago and says she “has never felt better”.

The mum, who is in her 50s, described herself as being a “comfort eater” who liked her chocolate, but since changing her lifestyle and outlook on food she “hasn’t looked back”.

Before joining the weight loss group, Gaynor weighed 18st 2lbs and had been told by doctors that her BMI was bordering on morbidly obese.

She said: “I got to the point where I thought if I am not careful I am not going to be around long enough to care for my children and watch them grow up.

Gaynor Vincent says she has Gaynor Vincent says she has "never looked back" since joining Slimming World and turning her health around. Picture: GAYNOR VINCENT

“I also wanted to show my kids a healthy lifestyle so they wouldn’t fall into bad habits like I did.”

Now, Gaynor weighs a healthy 10st 5lbs and is hoping to reach her goal of 10st in the next few months. She says she is not rushing to get there and is focussing on not gaining any weight in lockdown.

“I don’t get out as much because of the lockdown,” explained Gaynor. “So my realistic goal is to maintain my weight, but I’ve actually surprised myself and have lost around 1/2lb per week.”

Gaynor said that being in lockdown has posed some challenges as she is home schooling her four children and has less time than before, and has also found it more difficult to get the foods she wants.

Gaynor Vincent, from Kesgrave, enjoys walking her dog to keep fit and help her stay healthy. Picture: GAYNOR VINCENTGaynor Vincent, from Kesgrave, enjoys walking her dog to keep fit and help her stay healthy. Picture: GAYNOR VINCENT

Despite this, Gaynor has started running and enjoys getting out on her daily walk with her dog.

Usually, she attends Sally Neal’s Kesgrave Slimming World group on a weekly basis, but is continuing with Sally’s virtual group throughout the lockdown period, joining in on weekly Zoom meetings which Gaynor says are great.

She said: “The virtual group is a great way of keeping connected.

“It is not quite the same as meeting in person, but it is a great way to share ideas and show your support for people in the group.”

Gaynor added: “Sally works so hard to keep us motivated, which really is great.”

The mum-of-four’s target was to get her BMI under 25, and now after reaching this she hopes to reduce it further to 22.

She says her journey is not about losing weight but is instead about being healthy and being able to be there for her children in years to come.

Gaynor said her fundamental life-changing realisation was understanding that “each day is a new day”.

She said: “Being a mum I struggle to have the time to count calories, so Slimming World is amazing as it takes care of all those things for you.

“If I have a bit of a blow out one day I have now learnt to just let it go and move on. It really is all about what works for you and your family.”

You can join Slimming World here or search Facebook.com/ipswichSW for the teams Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man stabbed and slashed in head after argument at Ipswich address

The incident happened in Marigold Avenue in Chantry (library photo) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Days Gone By - Were you one of the hundreds who queued to get into Liquid in Ipswich?

Queuing for entry to Liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Most Read

Man stabbed and slashed in head after argument at Ipswich address

The incident happened in Marigold Avenue in Chantry (library photo) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Days Gone By - Were you one of the hundreds who queued to get into Liquid in Ipswich?

Queuing for entry to Liquid in Ipswich, one night in 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Comfort eating’ mum drops 7 stone after being told she was almost morbidly obese

Gaynor Vincent reached her 7.5 stone weightloss target in lockdown. Picture: GAYNOR VINCENT

‘We have to use this as a reset’ - Chambers on Town’s promotion hopes if and when football returns

Ipswich Town were sitting 10th in League One when football was suspensed due to the coronavirus crisis. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Mapped: Did lockdown effect crime reports in Suffolk?

Despite the closure of businesses and the start of the lockdown in March, reports of crime in March were consistent with the month before Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire chief thanks ‘kind and caring’ Rose, 4, for honouring emergency crews

Amy Howlett and her daughter Rose. Picture: AMY HOWLETT
Drive 24