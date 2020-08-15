Married couple lose 17 stone in one year and become ‘unrecognizable’

A married couple who barely ate vegetables and now grow their own have completely transformed their lives after losing an incredible 17 stone – with friends not recognising them in the street.

Jo and Phil Peck joined Slimming World 12 months ago after a freak heart attack spurred the couple onto making a change.

Phil, 55, had been a heavy-smoker since his teenage years and always struggled with his weight. Three years ago he suffered a heart attack and decided to give up smoking for good – but swapped his cigarette cravings for binging on junk food.

He and his wife Jo piled on the pounds, with Phil weighing almost 26st and Jo reaching 16st.

They decided to make a change and joined Slimming World, which the couple say has completely changed their lives and their outlook on food.

Phil has now lost 11st 7lbs, while Jo has lost 5st 7lbs, meaning they are not far away from reaching their target weight.

“Our friends walk past us in the street and don’t recognise us,” said Jo, who grew up in Felixstowe and works as a warehouse operative.

“We have both become more active, taking up new hobbies such as cycling and joining the gym and we are doing this now because we enjoy it,” she added.

The pair, who have been together 20 years, have swapped their Saturday afternoons on the sofa binge watching TV for 30 mile bike rides.

But instead of this feeling like a chore, or a diet, Jo said they are genuinely enjoying it.

“We have both really noticed a difference to our health, our energy levels and our mood in general,” said the 44-year-old.

“We are both more confident, happier and more enthusiastic about things.

“Phil’s confidence has improved massively, he was a wallflower beforehand.”

In addition to improving his body confidence, Phil has become more inclined to try new things.

Before starting Slimming World he wouldn’t eat vegetables or fruit and now he has started growing his own in the garden.

The pair have also cut down on the amount of oils, cheese, and butter they use in their cooking, and say they have become “more aware” of what they are putting into their bodies.

Phil eats the Iceland Slimming World ready meals, while Jo prefers to cook from scratch – but the pair have been helping to motivate each other through their weight loss journeys so they stay on track.

Jo says they wouldn’t have been so successful had they been doing it alone.

It has now become a “family affair” with Phil’s daughters, sister and their grandchild all joining the programme.

Jo said they have also been touched by messages from people online, who have taken inspiration from their incredible transformations.

Jo and Phil attend Sarah Pearsons’ Martlesham group every Tuesday, which is reopening next week after classes moved online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jo said the classes help keep the couple motivated and Sarah is “fantastic”, always offering a bit of support and being on hand for any questions.

