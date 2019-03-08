'I can still be naughty' - slimmer 'can eat as much as I like' and still lose weight

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes.

Eating less would appear to be a must for anyone who wants to lose weight.

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. He is pictured here before his weight loss. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. He is pictured here before his weight loss. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

However Mark Sangster, from Felixstowe, has confounded all expectations by shedding the pounds - while still being able to eat "as much as I like".

Mr Sangster, who is severely disabled, joined Slimming World in December 2016 in a bid to find ways to reduce his weight in spite of his condition restricting his movement.

He says the group which meets every Saturday morning at the Royal British Legion in Mill Lane has "completely transformed my life", helping him to lose three and a half stone.

And it is no fluke - he has managed to maintain that weight for more than year, putting his success down to the support of fellow group members and his Slimming World consultant Emma Fraser in finding a diet and exercise regime that works for him.

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

Yet despite the transformation, Mr Sangster said: "I can eat as much as I like without restriction, on pills, no supplements and best of all no hunger. And I can even still be naughty and have favourites and lose weight.

"Maintaining my target weight is tricky, however I have the full support from my group and my consultant on the Saturday morning, of which I attend every single week to stay on track.

"It's the secret to my success - just keep going and don't stop believing in yourself because you can do this and keep it off.

Ms Fraser said: "We are immensely proud of Mark and what he has achieved, even as a less-able bodied person.

"He has come on leaps and bounds to get where he is today.

"As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey."

For more information on the Felixstowe group, call Ms Fraser on 07885733669.