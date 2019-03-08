E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'I can still be naughty' - slimmer 'can eat as much as I like' and still lose weight

PUBLISHED: 10:54 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 16 August 2019

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

Archant

Eating less would appear to be a must for anyone who wants to lose weight.

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. He is pictured here before his weight loss. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASERMark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. He is pictured here before his weight loss. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

However Mark Sangster, from Felixstowe, has confounded all expectations by shedding the pounds - while still being able to eat "as much as I like".

Mr Sangster, who is severely disabled, joined Slimming World in December 2016 in a bid to find ways to reduce his weight in spite of his condition restricting his movement.

He says the group which meets every Saturday morning at the Royal British Legion in Mill Lane has "completely transformed my life", helping him to lose three and a half stone.

And it is no fluke - he has managed to maintain that weight for more than year, putting his success down to the support of fellow group members and his Slimming World consultant Emma Fraser in finding a diet and exercise regime that works for him.

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASERMark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

Yet despite the transformation, Mr Sangster said: "I can eat as much as I like without restriction, on pills, no supplements and best of all no hunger. And I can even still be naughty and have favourites and lose weight.

You may also want to watch:

"Maintaining my target weight is tricky, however I have the full support from my group and my consultant on the Saturday morning, of which I attend every single week to stay on track.

"It's the secret to my success - just keep going and don't stop believing in yourself because you can do this and keep it off.

Ms Fraser said: "We are immensely proud of Mark and what he has achieved, even as a less-able bodied person.

"He has come on leaps and bounds to get where he is today.

"As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey."

For more information on the Felixstowe group, call Ms Fraser on 07885733669.

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Union says government must restore police force to pre-austerity levels

A Suffolk police officer and police community support officer on patrol in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Faulty battery’ blamed for Ipswich Hospital blackout

The power cut at Ipswich Hospital affected the outpatients department, X-Ray and pathology areas Picture: ARCHANT

‘I can still be naughty’ – slimmer ‘can eat as much as I like’ and still lose weight

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

Daniel all set for cross-channel triathlon challenge

Daniel Coughlan is taking part in a Enduroman triathlon, which included swimming the Channel Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists