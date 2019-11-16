We ate crisps and chocolate in bed - but now we've lost 7.5st between us

Sally Scott and Adrian Pipe have lost 7.5 stone in weight between them, thanks to a Slimming World course. Picture: SALLY SCOTT Sally Scott

This Ipswich couple feel like there is nearly a person missing from their marriage - after they lost 7.5st between them in an impressive joint weight loss drive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sally Scott and Adrian Pipe have lost 7.5 stone in weight between them, thanks to a Slimming World course. Picture: SALLY SCOTT Sally Scott and Adrian Pipe have lost 7.5 stone in weight between them, thanks to a Slimming World course. Picture: SALLY SCOTT

Sally Scott and Adrian Pipe used to gorge on a family-size bag of crisps each and large bars of chocolate when in bed, causing Ms Scott to grow to a size 18 at nearly 15st and Mr Pipe to reach 18st, with a 40inch waist.

As well as their eating habits frequently making them feel ill, the pair said their weight made them scared to go out and that they would avoid having their photos taken because they hated how they looked.

"I didn't want to be seen," said Ms Scott.

"I didn't have the energy to do much. It was much easier just to sloss in front of the television. We didn't really do anything. We had no energy,

Sally Scott and Adrian Pipe have lost 7.5 stone in weight between them, thanks to a Slimming World course. Picture: SALLY SCOTT Sally Scott and Adrian Pipe have lost 7.5 stone in weight between them, thanks to a Slimming World course. Picture: SALLY SCOTT

"We've both got children and we really wanted to be around for a bit longer for them."

The pair had wanted to lose weight for a while but Mr Pipe was sceptical about whether diets and fitness regimes could work.

In the end, Ms Scott bit the bullet and bought them both a 12-week Slimming World course for Christmas last year - and once Mr Pipe lost 3oz in the first week, there was no stopping him.

Weigh-ins showed the 54-year-old lost more weight every single week, reaching his target 13st 3lb within nine months.

Ms Scott is still trying to reach her target weight but now shows 11st 2lb on the scales - meaning the couple have lost 7.5st between them, or the average weight of a small child.

You may also want to watch:

Asked if it felt like they had effectively lost the equivalent of a person from their marriage, Ms Scott - who next week starts her own Slimming World group, to pass on the tips she has learned to others - said: "Absolutely it does.

"It's quite amazing to think we've lost this much weight. We didn't quite realise the effect it was having.

"It's given us a lot more confidence. I don't mind being seen out.

"We used to buy family-size bars of chocolate, we'd buy one each and we'd sit and eat it in bed so the children couldn't see what we were doing.

"We'd also eat family bags of crisps. Now we don't do that.

"If we want a snack, we generally go for yoghurt or fruit.

"We still have chocolate, but we tend to go for tiny bars of chocolate, and only occasionally."

The couple, who have eight children aged between 24 and nine between them, also have a better exercise regime, frequently going out cycling, swimming and dog walking.

Ms Scott added: "The children are also going to benefit from it, because they're eating the same food as us. They've changed to healthier food without even realising it.

"Before, I was always the one hanging around at the back of the photo. We tried to avoid the camera every time. Now, I don't mind if people are taking my photos."

Ms Scott's new Slimming World group at Alan Road Methodist Church starts at 9am on Tuesday, November 19. It will run at the same time each week.

For more information, call Ms Scott on 07540 343375.