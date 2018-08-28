Sunshine and Showers

Road partially blocked near Stowmarket train station

PUBLISHED: 10:37 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 20 December 2018

Station Road at the junction with Gipping Way in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A two-vehicle collision is causing slow traffic as highways and police clear oil from the road.

Officers were first called to Station Road in Stowmarket at 8.30am today, December 20, after reports of a road traffic collision between a Mercedes 320 and a Seat Leon.

The vehicles crashed at the Gipping Way junction, causing traffic to build on both sides of Station Road.

An East of England ambulance was called to the scene soon after and drivers were assessed for injuries but neither were found to be hurt.

Police called recovery for the vehicles at 8.45am before Gipping Way was closed as Highways began to clear spilt oil from the road.

They continue to try and remove the fluid.

We will bring you more updates as they come in.

