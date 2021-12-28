Toy Cockapoo Smudge goes missing in Ipswich's Orwell Country Park
- Credit: Sam Mitson
A couple are hoping to find their beloved Toy Cockapoo who went missing in Orwell Country Park in Ipswich on Christmas Eve.
Smudge was running with his owner Sam Mitson in the Bridge Wood area of the park last Friday morning when he disappeared in woodland.
Mr Mitson and his wife Rachel have returned to the park every day since in the search for Smudge, but he has not been found.
Smudge is described as brown in colour with a white mark on his chest, has tight curls and was wearing a red and black harness with a name tag at the time of his disappearance.
He is also microchipped and has been reported missing.
Mr Mitson said: "I feel he would only now be spotted with a drone or he has been stolen. We would love to get him back as soon as possible."
Anyone with information on Smudge's whereabouts is asked to contact Mr Mitson on 07816 396916.
Most Read
- 1 Surprise! Groom proposes and marries new wife on the SAME day
- 2 From Tina Turner to Liberty's: 30 pictures from Ipswich in the 1990s
- 3 Ipswich Burger King snapped up as major franchise expands
- 4 Super slimmer Jade's incredible 15-week weight loss journey
- 5 How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight
- 6 Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140
- 7 Bargain hunters brave rain as sales launch in Ipswich town centre
- 8 Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
- 9 No more Covid rules before the new year, government confirms
- 10 Stolen van recovered by police after being set on fire