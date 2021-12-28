Toy Cockapoo Smudge goes missing in Ipswich's Orwell Country Park

Sam and Rachel Mitson are hoping to find Smudge, who went missing from Orwell Country Park in Ipswich - Credit: Sam Mitson

A couple are hoping to find their beloved Toy Cockapoo who went missing in Orwell Country Park in Ipswich on Christmas Eve.

Smudge was running with his owner Sam Mitson in the Bridge Wood area of the park last Friday morning when he disappeared in woodland.

Mr Mitson and his wife Rachel have returned to the park every day since in the search for Smudge, but he has not been found.

The toy cockapoo was reported missing on Christmas Eve morning - Credit: Sam Mitson

Smudge is described as brown in colour with a white mark on his chest, has tight curls and was wearing a red and black harness with a name tag at the time of his disappearance.

He is also microchipped and has been reported missing.

Mr Mitson said: "I feel he would only now be spotted with a drone or he has been stolen. We would love to get him back as soon as possible."

Anyone with information on Smudge's whereabouts is asked to contact Mr Mitson on 07816 396916.