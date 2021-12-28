News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Toy Cockapoo Smudge goes missing in Ipswich's Orwell Country Park

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:37 PM December 28, 2021
Sam and Rachel Mitson are hoping to find Smudge, who went missing from Orwell Country Park in Ipswich

Sam and Rachel Mitson are hoping to find Smudge, who went missing from Orwell Country Park in Ipswich - Credit: Sam Mitson

A couple are hoping to find their beloved Toy Cockapoo who went missing in Orwell Country Park in Ipswich on Christmas Eve.

Smudge was running with his owner Sam Mitson in the Bridge Wood area of the park last Friday morning when he disappeared in woodland.

Mr Mitson and his wife Rachel have returned to the park every day since in the search for Smudge, but he has not been found.

The toy cockapoo was reported missing on Christmas Eve morning

The toy cockapoo was reported missing on Christmas Eve morning - Credit: Sam Mitson

Smudge is described as brown in colour with a white mark on his chest, has tight curls and was wearing a red and black harness with a name tag at the time of his disappearance.

He is also microchipped and has been reported missing.

Mr Mitson said: "I feel he would only now be spotted with a drone or he has been stolen. We would love to get him back as soon as possible."

Anyone with information on Smudge's whereabouts is asked to contact Mr Mitson on 07816 396916.

Most Read

  1. 1 Surprise! Groom proposes and marries new wife on the SAME day
  2. 2 From Tina Turner to Liberty's: 30 pictures from Ipswich in the 1990s
  3. 3 Ipswich Burger King snapped up as major franchise expands
  1. 4 Super slimmer Jade's incredible 15-week weight loss journey
  2. 5 How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight
  3. 6 Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140
  4. 7 Bargain hunters brave rain as sales launch in Ipswich town centre
  5. 8 Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
  6. 9 No more Covid rules before the new year, government confirms
  7. 10 Stolen van recovered by police after being set on fire
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Falcon has been refurbished. General manager Lauren Peck.

Pubs

New Falcon manager wants pub to be 'a reason to come back into town centre'

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Figures released under Freedom of Information laws found �653,392 was spent on medical locums employ

Ipswich Hospital

Revealed: A&E visits at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Despite the official St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day swim being cancelled many people braved the

Christmas | Gallery

People brave Felixstowe sea for Christmas Day Dip despite safety advice

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Mother and son Tina Leamon and James Leamon of The Grill at Twenty5

Food and Drink

Ipswich restaurant forced to close until January after 400 cancellations

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon