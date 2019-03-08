Pictures from Ipswich School's amazing spring concert at Snape Maltings
PUBLISHED: 12:32 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 09 May 2019
WARREN PAGE
Students from Ipswich School wowed crowds with their renditions of Aretha Franklin and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at their annual spring concert.
Held at the Concert Hall at Snape Maltings, the concert saw more than 200 pupils from both the preparatory school and senior school perform on the world-famous stage.
The concert was an opportunity for many of the school's music ensembles to play together, including a massed orchestra on stage - with the concert orchestra and symphony orchestra joining together to play Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March No 4.
Ipswich School's director of music, Beverley Steensma, said: "The night was a resounding success and was enjoyed by the performers and audience alike.
"This was such a special opportunity for our pupils, to perform on the world class stage of Snape Maltings, and to join together to make music and have fun."