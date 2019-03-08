Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pictures from Ipswich School's amazing spring concert at Snape Maltings

PUBLISHED: 12:32 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 09 May 2019

Ipswich Prep Chamber Choir performing at Snape Maltings during the school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich Prep Chamber Choir performing at Snape Maltings during the school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGE

WARREN PAGE

Students from Ipswich School wowed crowds with their renditions of Aretha Franklin and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at their annual spring concert.

Ipswich School's big band performing at Snape Maltings during their spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGEIpswich School's big band performing at Snape Maltings during their spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Held at the Concert Hall at Snape Maltings, the concert saw more than 200 pupils from both the preparatory school and senior school perform on the world-famous stage.

The concert was an opportunity for many of the school's music ensembles to play together, including a massed orchestra on stage - with the concert orchestra and symphony orchestra joining together to play Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March No 4.

Ipswich School's director of music, Beverley Steensma, said: "The night was a resounding success and was enjoyed by the performers and audience alike.

"This was such a special opportunity for our pupils, to perform on the world class stage of Snape Maltings, and to join together to make music and have fun."

Alfie Buckley, Year 13 performing at Snape Maltings during Ipswich School's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGEAlfie Buckley, Year 13 performing at Snape Maltings during Ipswich School's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich Prep Chamber Choir performing at Snape Maltings during the school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGEIpswich Prep Chamber Choir performing at Snape Maltings during the school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGE

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich School's Concert Orchestra and Symphony Orchestra performing at Snape Maltings during the school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGEIpswich School's Concert Orchestra and Symphony Orchestra performing at Snape Maltings during the school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Nadia Mason, Year 13, performing at Snape Maltings during Ipswich school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGENadia Mason, Year 13, performing at Snape Maltings during Ipswich school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich School's show choir performing at Snape Maltings during the school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGEIpswich School's show choir performing at Snape Maltings during the school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Ipswich woman must pay back £93,500 after illegally sub-letting council house

Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, where Janice George was sub-letting a council house Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Ipswich woman must pay back £93,500 after illegally sub-letting council house

Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, where Janice George was sub-letting a council house Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

St Francis Court flat owners could get government help to pay for cladding removal

St Francis Court's cladding was removed last year. Photo: Rachel Edge

Purser wins thrilling men’s race at Ixworth

Sean Purser wins the Senior Men’s race from Dougal Toms at Ixworth. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Everything you need to know about St Elizabeth Hospice’s Midnight Walk

2,500 people took part in last year's Midnight Walk to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Chambers to start next season suspended after Town decide not to appeal red card

Luke Chambers (left) is shown the red card by referee Gavin Ward. Photo: Steve Waller

Pictures from Ipswich School’s amazing spring concert at Snape Maltings

Ipswich Prep Chamber Choir performing at Snape Maltings during the school's spring concert. Picture: WARREN PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists