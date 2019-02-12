Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing
Video

Did you see this flash mob in Ipswich town centre? - watch the youngsters perform here

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 February 2019

Joseph performing in the samba flash mob on the Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Joseph performing in the samba flash mob on the Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Town centre shoppers were greeted with a burst of Brazilian colour and exciting rhythms as a flash mob of youngsters showed off their singing skills.

The group of around 30 teenagers entertained on the Cornhill in Ipswich with a set of infectious Samba songs.

The aim of the event was to treat the surprised shoppers to an afternoon show – and to highlight the work being done in Ipswich by Snape Maltings, the opportunities the music and arts complex offers to youngsters, and publicise its events this year.

The teenagers taking part in the flash mob were all from the Ipswich area and part of Group A, a project which gives young people opportunities to work with a wide variety of professional musicians, explore a breadth of musical genres and take part in exciting and creative performances.

Shoël Stadlen, head of communications at Snape Maltings, said the project aims to help build positive community links and raise aspirations for young people.

Lydia, Katie and Anasstasia performed with the band on the Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLydia, Katie and Anasstasia performed with the band on the Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: “Group A is a group of teenagers from schools in Ipswich facing particular social cohesion challenges – in particular a very high number of pupils speaking English as a second language.

“Snape Maltings works with them on a weekly basis, building confidence through communal singing and having fun.”

The group comprises youngsters aged eight to 18 and new members are always welcome.

Booking has opened for this year’s Aldeburgh Festival with a huge range of activities taking place – including 60 events in the main programme between June 7 and June 23.

Nina performing in the samba flash mob on the Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNina performing in the samba flash mob on the Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

For the first time, an Open Call has been put out for Aldeburgh Festival’s popular Bandstand on the Beach, which hosts an hour of free music every lunchtime on the shore at Aldeburgh for people visiting the seafront.

Mr Stadlen said: “We’re inviting every musician, every band and every school music group in East Anglia to apply on the Snape Maltings website for spots on the Bandstand during the festival in June.”

To find out more about how to get in involved with Group A email learning@snapemaltings.co.uk To apply for a place on the Bandstand at Aldeburgh this summer, visit snapemaltings.co.uk/bandstand

Nina performing in the samba flash mob on the Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNina performing in the samba flash mob on the Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

New road layout “accident waiting to happen” as drivers make 17 complaints to Suffolk Highways

The road markings on Argyle Street in Ipswich have been repainted in the left-hand lane to make the road layout change clear Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours ‘severely traumatised’ as gang targets housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police on scene of stabbing in west Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Wigan Athletic 1-1 Ipswich Town: Former Blue Garner denies Lambert’s 10-men with heartbreaking late goal

Jonas Knudsen leaves the pitch after being shown the red card at Wigan during the first half Picture Pagepix

How could M&S search for new food store affect Ipswich town centre?

A file picture of the Copdock Mill interchange. The Toys R Us store (right) could not be turned into a food store because Tescos Superstore (left) has a covenant preventing other supermarkets on the site. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Ipswich man set for long spell in prison for gun offences

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Did you see this flash mob in Ipswich town centre? - watch the youngsters perform here

Joseph performing in the samba flash mob on the Cornhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Garner breaks Ipswich hearts with late leveller

Will Keane scores from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists