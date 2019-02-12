Video

Did you see this flash mob in Ipswich town centre? - watch the youngsters perform here

Joseph performing in the samba flash mob on the Cornhill

Town centre shoppers were greeted with a burst of Brazilian colour and exciting rhythms as a flash mob of youngsters showed off their singing skills.

The group of around 30 teenagers entertained on the Cornhill in Ipswich with a set of infectious Samba songs.

The aim of the event was to treat the surprised shoppers to an afternoon show – and to highlight the work being done in Ipswich by Snape Maltings, the opportunities the music and arts complex offers to youngsters, and publicise its events this year.

The teenagers taking part in the flash mob were all from the Ipswich area and part of Group A, a project which gives young people opportunities to work with a wide variety of professional musicians, explore a breadth of musical genres and take part in exciting and creative performances.

Shoël Stadlen, head of communications at Snape Maltings, said the project aims to help build positive community links and raise aspirations for young people.

Lydia, Katie and Anasstasia performed with the band on the Cornhill

He said: “Group A is a group of teenagers from schools in Ipswich facing particular social cohesion challenges – in particular a very high number of pupils speaking English as a second language.

“Snape Maltings works with them on a weekly basis, building confidence through communal singing and having fun.”

The group comprises youngsters aged eight to 18 and new members are always welcome.

Booking has opened for this year’s Aldeburgh Festival with a huge range of activities taking place – including 60 events in the main programme between June 7 and June 23.

Nina performing in the samba flash mob on the Cornhill

For the first time, an Open Call has been put out for Aldeburgh Festival’s popular Bandstand on the Beach, which hosts an hour of free music every lunchtime on the shore at Aldeburgh for people visiting the seafront.

Mr Stadlen said: “We’re inviting every musician, every band and every school music group in East Anglia to apply on the Snape Maltings website for spots on the Bandstand during the festival in June.”

To find out more about how to get in involved with Group A email learning@snapemaltings.co.uk To apply for a place on the Bandstand at Aldeburgh this summer, visit snapemaltings.co.uk/bandstand