News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Snooker legend Steve Davis plays surprise DJ set in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:06 PM June 13, 2022
Snooker legend Steve Davis played a DJ at The Smokehouse in Ipswich on Friday

Snooker legend Steve Davis played a DJ set at The Smokehouse in Ipswich on Friday - Credit: Saul Pheehan/PA

Snooker legend Steve Davis played a surprise DJ set at an Ipswich nightlife venue this weekend.

Appearing at The Smokehouse, the six-time world champion's set on Friday kicked off a party that lasted until the early hours of the morning.

The venue had organised a belated reopening party but were left without a headliner after the scheduled performer tested positive for Covid.

Known for his love of electronic music, Davis' set included a range of music that led one party-goer to label the event "one of my favourite gigs in Ipswich of the last twenty years".

Alongside snooker, Mr Davis is also widely recognised for his appearance on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2013.

Suffolk Live News
Music
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Travellers have pitched up in an Ipswich car park

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up at Ipswich sports centre car park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich railway station this morning - many commuters have decided to travel via Cambridge instead P

Suffolk Live News

Person dies after being hit by train near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich railway station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Person hit by train between Ipswich and Colchester

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Pc James Moughton

Suffolk Constabulary

Two Suffolk police officers nominated for national bravery award

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon