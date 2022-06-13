Snooker legend Steve Davis plays surprise DJ set in Ipswich

Snooker legend Steve Davis played a DJ set at The Smokehouse in Ipswich on Friday - Credit: Saul Pheehan/PA

Snooker legend Steve Davis played a surprise DJ set at an Ipswich nightlife venue this weekend.

Appearing at The Smokehouse, the six-time world champion's set on Friday kicked off a party that lasted until the early hours of the morning.

The venue had organised a belated reopening party but were left without a headliner after the scheduled performer tested positive for Covid.

Known for his love of electronic music, Davis' set included a range of music that led one party-goer to label the event "one of my favourite gigs in Ipswich of the last twenty years".

Thanks to @TheSmokehouseUK and the @SoundCityIps team for putting on one of my favourite gigs in Ipswich of the last twenty years - Steve Davis 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QIfmWfKwIM — Saul Pheehan (@PaulNut) June 11, 2022

Alongside snooker, Mr Davis is also widely recognised for his appearance on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2013.