Snooker legend Steve Davis plays surprise DJ set in Ipswich
Published: 12:06 PM June 13, 2022
- Credit: Saul Pheehan/PA
Snooker legend Steve Davis played a surprise DJ set at an Ipswich nightlife venue this weekend.
Appearing at The Smokehouse, the six-time world champion's set on Friday kicked off a party that lasted until the early hours of the morning.
The venue had organised a belated reopening party but were left without a headliner after the scheduled performer tested positive for Covid.
Known for his love of electronic music, Davis' set included a range of music that led one party-goer to label the event "one of my favourite gigs in Ipswich of the last twenty years".
Alongside snooker, Mr Davis is also widely recognised for his appearance on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2013.