Nostalgia: Snow and cycle speedway feature in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1987
PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 January 2020
PAUL NIXON
Ipswich was blanketed in snow back in 1987 - giving youngsters a day off school and a chance to dust off their sledges.
Today's Throwback Thursday gallery features scenes from Christchurch Park in January of that year as friends and family took advantage of a snow day.
Other activities during the month included cycle speedway at Northgate High School, while football mad kids donned their favourite team shirts as they enjoyed a day of football fun, being taught new skills and tricks from their coaches.
The Castle Hill URC Church was temporarily transformed into a dance studio as the Co-op Juniors held tiny tot dance lessons for the younger children around Ipswich.
And finally children all around Suffolk were back to school as our photographer snapped the children of Rushmere Infants on their first day back.
