Nostalgia

Nostalgia: Snow and cycle speedway feature in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1987

These children making the most of the snow on their sleds Picture: PAUL NIXON PAUL NIXON

Ipswich was blanketed in snow back in 1987 - giving youngsters a day off school and a chance to dust off their sledges.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As snow covered Ipswich, Christchurch Park was the place to be Picture: PAUL NIXON As snow covered Ipswich, Christchurch Park was the place to be Picture: PAUL NIXON

Today's Throwback Thursday gallery features scenes from Christchurch Park in January of that year as friends and family took advantage of a snow day.

Lining up at the start line before the start of a cycle speedway race Picture: DAVID KINDRED Lining up at the start line before the start of a cycle speedway race Picture: DAVID KINDRED

You may also want to watch:

Other activities during the month included cycle speedway at Northgate High School, while football mad kids donned their favourite team shirts as they enjoyed a day of football fun, being taught new skills and tricks from their coaches.

Tots learning to dance with the Co-op Juniors Picture: JOHN KERR Tots learning to dance with the Co-op Juniors Picture: JOHN KERR

The Castle Hill URC Church was temporarily transformed into a dance studio as the Co-op Juniors held tiny tot dance lessons for the younger children around Ipswich.

Do you spot any faces you recognise from when children were back to school at Rushmere School Picture: PAUL NIXON Do you spot any faces you recognise from when children were back to school at Rushmere School Picture: PAUL NIXON

And finally children all around Suffolk were back to school as our photographer snapped the children of Rushmere Infants on their first day back.

Children were back to school after the Christmas break at Rushmere School Picture: PAUL NIXON Children were back to school after the Christmas break at Rushmere School Picture: PAUL NIXON

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email imagecurators @archant.co.uk