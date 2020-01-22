E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Snow and cycle speedway feature in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1987

PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 January 2020

These children making the most of the snow on their sleds Picture: PAUL NIXON

PAUL NIXON

Ipswich was blanketed in snow back in 1987 - giving youngsters a day off school and a chance to dust off their sledges.

As snow covered Ipswich, Christchurch Park was the place to be Picture: PAUL NIXONAs snow covered Ipswich, Christchurch Park was the place to be Picture: PAUL NIXON

Today's Throwback Thursday gallery features scenes from Christchurch Park in January of that year as friends and family took advantage of a snow day.

Lining up at the start line before the start of a cycle speedway race Picture: DAVID KINDREDLining up at the start line before the start of a cycle speedway race Picture: DAVID KINDRED

You may also want to watch:

Other activities during the month included cycle speedway at Northgate High School, while football mad kids donned their favourite team shirts as they enjoyed a day of football fun, being taught new skills and tricks from their coaches.

Tots learning to dance with the Co-op Juniors Picture: JOHN KERRTots learning to dance with the Co-op Juniors Picture: JOHN KERR

The Castle Hill URC Church was temporarily transformed into a dance studio as the Co-op Juniors held tiny tot dance lessons for the younger children around Ipswich.

Do you spot any faces you recognise from when children were back to school at Rushmere School Picture: PAUL NIXONDo you spot any faces you recognise from when children were back to school at Rushmere School Picture: PAUL NIXON

And finally children all around Suffolk were back to school as our photographer snapped the children of Rushmere Infants on their first day back.

Children were back to school after the Christmas break at Rushmere School Picture: PAUL NIXONChildren were back to school after the Christmas break at Rushmere School Picture: PAUL NIXON

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email imagecurators @archant.co.uk

