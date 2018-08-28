Rain

Could it snow in East Anglia this week?

PUBLISHED: 06:49 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 06:49 16 January 2019

We could see some wet snow and sleet tomorrow Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

We could see some wet snow and sleet tomorrow Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Weather experts have suggested that tomorrow could see some sleet and wet snow as temperatures plummet across the region.

Experts at the weather station Weatherquest situated in the University of East Anglia in Ipswich stress that tomorrow could see much lower temperatures across Suffolk and North Essex, bringing with it sleet and wet snow.

Today is a different story however, with a fairly mild and mostly cloudy start to the day.

Light rain will also be a factor around mid-morning to the early afternoon before things give way to brighter spells.

The brighter spells will then recede as a band of rain moves in from the west, bringing heavier showers for the middle to later part of the afternoon.

The rain will eventually clear, giving us a solid spate of dry weather for the evening.

It will remain pretty breezy throughout the day with temperatures sitting at 9-10C.

Rain will come back to the region after midnight and into tomorrow with the first signs of sleet as temperatures drop below freezing.

Expect ice on your cars as East Anglia sees highs of 4-5C in the morning and a dollop of wet snow and sleet until 10 o’clock.

From there we have more dry sunny spells until the rain returns for the afternoon.

Make sure you come back to us for all your weather news.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

It’s the generation game! Baby Jayda makes it five for Ipswich family

Five generations of one family - Great grandmother Debbie Brimble, aged 58, dad Jack Brimble, aged 19, baby Jayda Brimble, grandmother Jo Rundell, aged 38, and great great grandmother Joyce Wells, aged 78. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

