Could it snow in East Anglia this week?

We could see some wet snow and sleet tomorrow Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Weather experts have suggested that tomorrow could see some sleet and wet snow as temperatures plummet across the region.

Experts at the weather station Weatherquest situated in the University of East Anglia in Ipswich stress that tomorrow could see much lower temperatures across Suffolk and North Essex, bringing with it sleet and wet snow.

Today is a different story however, with a fairly mild and mostly cloudy start to the day.

Light rain will also be a factor around mid-morning to the early afternoon before things give way to brighter spells.

The brighter spells will then recede as a band of rain moves in from the west, bringing heavier showers for the middle to later part of the afternoon.

The rain will eventually clear, giving us a solid spate of dry weather for the evening.

It will remain pretty breezy throughout the day with temperatures sitting at 9-10C.

Rain will come back to the region after midnight and into tomorrow with the first signs of sleet as temperatures drop below freezing.

Expect ice on your cars as East Anglia sees highs of 4-5C in the morning and a dollop of wet snow and sleet until 10 o’clock.

From there we have more dry sunny spells until the rain returns for the afternoon.

