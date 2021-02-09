Care home brings the snow inside so residents can still enjoy it
- Credit: Park Manor Retirementl Home
Residents of an Ipswich care home have been enjoying all the fun of the snow - without needing to venture outside.
Laura Biggs, health and well-being co-ordinator at Park Manor Retirement Home, said: "We couldn't take the residents outside, but they wanted to see the snow.
"We just put some in washing-up bowls and brought it inside, so they could have a feel of the snow and make snowballs.
"One resident, Cyril, threw a snowball and it went everywhere! It was just so nice for them to be able to enjoy it without risking going outdoors. It brightened up their week to see something different."
The snow fun also involved creating a mini snowman in the home.
Mrs Biggs said activities like this were more important than ever at the moment, while residents are not able to have their normal visits from family due to lockdown, although it has been possible to have window visits.
She said that Park Manor has remained Covid-free throughout the pandemic.
