Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019

Much of Suffolk has woken up to a snowy start. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

After a long wait areas of Suffolk have woken to blankets of snow after weather warnings had been threatening the risk for weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The eagle-eyed upon us will have spotted a few flakes of snow last week, however this morning there is up to 2cm of snow in places for the first time this year.

Forecasters from Weatherquest say that between 1cm and 2cm of snow fell overnight across Suffolk with it coming to rest on cars and grass, however roads should be clear.

This might not be the end of the snow this week as a further couple of centimetres could hit the county on Thursday night.

Drivers are being warned that conditions throughout the day could be treacherous as roads remain icy on the which could cause travel disruptions.

Yellow warnings had previously been in place until midday today, but they have since been extended and have now been put in place for both Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office say that ice could become a hazard on any untreated roads overnight Thursday and into the early parts of Friday.

We will have live coverage throughout the day, including information regarding school closures, how to keep safe on the roads, and we will be creating a gallery of snow sightings across Suffolk.

Train passengers are also being urged to check before they travel due to the snow which has been causing disruption this morning. Greater Anglia said on its website: “Due to forecasts of snow overnight on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday morning, we are advising customers to check before they travel as there may be some delays due to speed restrictions.”

The company urged customers to visit the journeycheck section of the Greater Anglia website before travelling.

Keep an eye on our website for live updates throughout the day.