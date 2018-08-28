Sunshine and Showers

Gallery

It’s snow joke - the first few flakes have fallen

PUBLISHED: 10:48 17 January 2019

Have you seen snow yet? Picture: JANICE POULSON

Have you seen snow yet? Picture: JANICE POULSON

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Snow has started to fall in parts of the region with flakes landing in Finningham, Framlingham and Bury St Edmunds.

Social media users have started posting pictures and videos of the snow flurries they have experienced this morning.

The first reports of flakes falling was in Bury St Edmunds and parts of west Suffolk.

Since then we have seen it has travelled to Finningham, Framlingham and Essex.

Despite the wintery start it isn’t expected to settle.

Dan Holley from Weatherquest tweeted this morning: “EAST: Wintry mix this morning with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow gradually clearing - struggling to settle.

“By the afternoon wintry showers mainly confined to Norfolk and Suffolk, where very locally we may see 1-3cm - mainly this evening. Most places won’t have lying snow.”

It will be a day for your hat and scarf with temperatures not expected to exceed 5C.

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town's stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

