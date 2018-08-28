It’s snow joke - the first few flakes have fallen
PUBLISHED: 10:48 17 January 2019
Snow has started to fall in parts of the region with flakes landing in Finningham, Framlingham and Bury St Edmunds.
Social media users have started posting pictures and videos of the snow flurries they have experienced this morning.
The first reports of flakes falling was in Bury St Edmunds and parts of west Suffolk.
Since then we have seen it has travelled to Finningham, Framlingham and Essex.
Despite the wintery start it isn’t expected to settle.
Dan Holley from Weatherquest tweeted this morning: “EAST: Wintry mix this morning with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow gradually clearing - struggling to settle.
“By the afternoon wintry showers mainly confined to Norfolk and Suffolk, where very locally we may see 1-3cm - mainly this evening. Most places won’t have lying snow.”
It will be a day for your hat and scarf with temperatures not expected to exceed 5C.