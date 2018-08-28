Gallery

It’s snow joke - the first few flakes have fallen

Have you seen snow yet? Picture: JANICE POULSON (c) copyright newzulu.com

Snow has started to fall in parts of the region with flakes landing in Finningham, Framlingham and Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

12 flakes of snow. Good job this is Suffolk not London. There'd be panic in the Capital. pic.twitter.com/mGNh9wA8WK — Richard Negus (@TrooperSnooks) January 17, 2019

Social media users have started posting pictures and videos of the snow flurries they have experienced this morning.

The first reports of flakes falling was in Bury St Edmunds and parts of west Suffolk.

Since then we have seen it has travelled to Finningham, Framlingham and Essex.

Despite the wintery start it isn’t expected to settle.

Dan Holley from Weatherquest tweeted this morning: “EAST: Wintry mix this morning with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow gradually clearing - struggling to settle.

“By the afternoon wintry showers mainly confined to Norfolk and Suffolk, where very locally we may see 1-3cm - mainly this evening. Most places won’t have lying snow.”

It will be a day for your hat and scarf with temperatures not expected to exceed 5C.

Live shot of Mellors pic.twitter.com/LM9s8IooyL — H (@countrymousie) January 17, 2019