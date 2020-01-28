Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Snow could fall in Suffolk next week as the region looks set to endure plunging temperatures.

There are growing signs for a period of colder weather to develop next week, but this depends on the shape/position of an area of high pressure near the UK. Current guidance suggests a ~30% chance of snow in East Anglia from North Sea showers. More info ⬇️https://t.co/FHcOycnUnq — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 28, 2020

Despite the next few days set to be on the milder side, forecasters say that temperatures are expected to drop next week and snow showers could be on the way for parts of East Anglia.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "There are growing signs for a period of colder weather to develop next week, but this depends on the shape/position of an area of high pressure near the UK.

"Current guidance suggests a ~30% chance of snow in East Anglia from North Sea showers."

In a video on his Twitter page, the weather expert said: "Towards the middle and later part of next week, there could be a return to some colder northerly winds, with some wintery showers."

In the video he says that parts of East Anglia have an approximate 30% chance of snow on Wednesday, February 5.

"A short-lived cold spell is on the way," confirmed Mr Holley.

Suffolk Highways also tweeted that they will be sending out gritters to priority routes this evening as temperatures drop below minus.

They said: "Road surface temperatures are forecast to drop below -1.3 overnight. Our Ipswich and central teams will be treating priority 1 routes from 7pm and again from 4.30am, with west and coastal teams treating priority 1 routes from 9pm."