Met Office extend snow warnings until Friday

PUBLISHED: 15:56 29 January 2019

Dudley enjoying snow in Chantry Park last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dudley enjoying snow in Chantry Park last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Warnings for snow and ice across East Anglia this week have been extended until Friday.

Yellow warnings had been in place until midday on Wednesday but further warnings have now been put in place for Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office is now warning of possible disruption between 3pm on Thursday afternoon and midday on Friday.

They say that there is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places with exact timings uncertain at the moment.

10cm could fall in certain parts of the country.

The Met Office say that ice could become a hazard on any untreated roads overnight Thursday and into the early parts of Friday.

We will have live coverage tomorrow should the county be covered in snow, as well as updates on possible school closures.

