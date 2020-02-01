E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Little chance of snow - but strong winds forecast for Suffolk next week

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 February 2020

Strong winds may cause trouble next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Strong winds may cause trouble next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

While snow for the coming week has been all but ruled out, gusty winds could reach 45mph.

Dan Holley, Weatherquest meteorologist, said earlier in the week that guidance had suggested up to a 30% chance of snow in East Anglia from North Sea showers.

However, Weatherquest's updated forecast has changed. A spokesman said: "There is now very, very little chance of any snow in the area.

"It will be cold on Wednesday and Thursday but then we will see milder temperatures following."

It is expected to be "breezy and blustery" on Tuesday, with wind gusts potentially reaching 45mph.

The Orwell Bridge is closed when wind speeds hit 50mph.

