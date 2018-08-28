Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

We have had snow in Ipswich today - but the flurry was short lived

PUBLISHED: 11:22 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 24 January 2019

Frosty morning in Raydon. Picture: LEIA BARNETT

Frosty morning in Raydon. Picture: LEIA BARNETT

Archant

There has been a threat of snow for days but today there have been reports of brief flurries in Ipswich, Hadleigh, Raydon and Stowmarket, suggesting the arctic weather could be setting in.

Eagle-eyed snow watchers at the Waterfront in Ipswich even captured the first few snow flakes on video before it died out.

Staff at Le Tour Cafe posted a video with someone shouting: “The snow, the snow is here.”

A sighting of Snow in Raydon Picture: LEIA BARNETTA sighting of Snow in Raydon Picture: LEIA BARNETT

Forecasters had predicted snow this morning, speaking earlier today Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said: “There will be falling snow mixed with sleet and rain. People will see snow flakes falling from the sky today even if it is brief.”

Temperature in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTTemperature in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The afternoon is expected to be drier but temperatures remain low and the threat of a full-scale snow storm setting in remains as we head towards the weekend.

Mr Dury added: “Temperatures will slowly go above freezing and by the afternoon it should be around 2C-3C with intervals of sun but overall it will be a cloudy day.”

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing tomorrow with mist, fog, and rain expected first thing. Spots of rain are then predicted throughout the day.

If you see any snow make sure you email your pictures here.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

8 places where you can celebrate Burns Night 2019

Scottish marching band at city parade

In-form Hitchin will offer Leiston a good test at Victory Road

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Prices at ‘super budget’ easyHotel rise following opening

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel will also be home to a coffee shop on the ground floor. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

We have had snow in Ipswich today - but the flurry was short lived

Frosty morning in Raydon. Picture: LEIA BARNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists