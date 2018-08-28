We have had snow in Ipswich today - but the flurry was short lived
PUBLISHED: 11:22 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 24 January 2019
There has been a threat of snow for days but today there have been reports of brief flurries in Ipswich, Hadleigh, Raydon and Stowmarket, suggesting the arctic weather could be setting in.
Eagle-eyed snow watchers at the Waterfront in Ipswich even captured the first few snow flakes on video before it died out.
Staff at Le Tour Cafe posted a video with someone shouting: “The snow, the snow is here.”
Forecasters had predicted snow this morning, speaking earlier today Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said: “There will be falling snow mixed with sleet and rain. People will see snow flakes falling from the sky today even if it is brief.”
The afternoon is expected to be drier but temperatures remain low and the threat of a full-scale snow storm setting in remains as we head towards the weekend.
Mr Dury added: “Temperatures will slowly go above freezing and by the afternoon it should be around 2C-3C with intervals of sun but overall it will be a cloudy day.”
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing tomorrow with mist, fog, and rain expected first thing. Spots of rain are then predicted throughout the day.
