Snow much for that - Despite the light covering readers share their snaps
PUBLISHED: 11:26 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 30 January 2019
Archant
It wasn’t the whiteout we had hoped for but the slight snow fall has encouraged readers to take stunning pictures of Suffolk.
Snow enthusiasts made sure they documented the snowy scenes they woke up to this morning.
Dozens of snaps were posted on social media and sent in to us.
The pictures were taken all over the county including some from Woodbridge, Framlingham and Bury St Edmunds.
The shots show fields, front gardens, and countrysides covered in blankets of snow.
Read more: Police warn icy conditions have made roads treacherous
According to Weatherquest this might not be the end of the snow as a further couple of centimetres are predicted on Thursday night.
Yellow warnings had previously been in place until midday today, but they have since been extended and have now been put in place for both Thursday and Friday.
Read more: Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way