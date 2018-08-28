Sunny

Exclusive

Mayor apologises over Black Friday social media post

PUBLISHED: 16:39 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:18 03 December 2018

Felixstowe mayor Graham Newman with his wife Janet, the mayoress Picture: CHRIS CARNE

Archant

Archant

The mayor of Felixstowe has apologised over a social media post about Black Friday shoppers.

Black Friday sales saw shoppers flood into town centres across Suffolk and Essex - eager to snap up deals Picture: GREGG BROWNBlack Friday sales saw shoppers flood into town centres across Suffolk and Essex - eager to snap up deals Picture: GREGG BROWN

Graham Newman posted on a Felixstowe town message board late last month, on the day of the Black Friday sales.

Mr Newman’s words, posted to the board on the morning of Friday, November 23, appeared to allude to Black Friday shoppers eager to snap up deals in the town.

He wrote: “So, we’re all poor and penniless? Don’t think so.

“I’m down here at Lidl Walton Avenue store. Already six people in front of me, people are want a Black Friday LG TV for £199, most of them wanting two.”

The post has since been deleted and Mr Newman has issued a heartfelt apology.

He said: “I never meant to cause any offence and I apologise.

“I never meant to insult the homeless, in fact I’m working hard to raise money for homeless charities in Felixstowe.

“Maybe I chose my words poorly, I just meant that when a deal comes up no one seems to be short of money.”

Mr Newman is also a member of the Felixstowe Town Council and Suffolk County Council, where he is the chairman of the Education Transport Appeals committee.

His comments seem to have landed him in hot water with some people in the town.

Felixstowe resident Jo Booth said: “It seems being savvy and buying a Black Friday TV is hardly an issue.

“This kind of view from someone in such a position is just typical of so many politicians today.”

A member of the message board replied directly to the mayor’s post.

Stuart Daynes said: “I was one of the six. Only wanted one TV, and paid with my hard earned cash.”

