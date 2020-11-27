E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Felixstowe care home creates outdoor pod so families can see loved ones safely

PUBLISHED: 12:42 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 27 November 2020

Skyline Whitespace installed the social distancing pod at Brierfield Residential Home for the residents and their families. Picture: BRIERFIELD RESIDENTIAL HOME

BRIERFIELD RESIDENTIAL HOME

Residents at a care home in Felixstowe will soon be able to see their families safely with the help of an outdoor pod which has been installed in the garden.

Brierfield Residential Home is taking social distancing to the next level at its site in High Road, with the pod installed by Skyline Whitespace.

The 4sq m pod, which is in the shape of an igloo, will allow families to see their loved ones safely when it officially opens on Thursday when the national lockdown ends.

Michelle Lewis, manager of the care home, said her team has gone “above and beyond” to keep residents safe this year and has not had any cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

During the summer they were able to socially distance outside in the garden, but now as the months become colder the care home decided to look at other ways to help them.

Michelle said it is vital that residents are able to see their families safely at this difficult time.

“The social distancing pod looks amazing,” said Michelle. “It has a screen in between the resident and their family, a heater and even a Christmas tree.

“The coronavirus pandemic could go on for a long while, so we wanted to get something that can help families to continue to visit safely.

“The pods will be booked out for 45-minute slots and cleaned thoroughly in between visits.”

The care home has received a very positive reaction from families, with many already booking in to pay their loved ones a visit.

Michelle added: “They are entitled to see their families, but we want to keep them safe.

“Staff are tested on a weekly basis, with residents tested monthly. We have done all we can to keep them safe and I’m so pleased we have had negative results all the way through.”

Social workers can also use the pods to visit residents of the care home, meaning the pod will be of many uses to the staff at Brierfield.

Michelle added: “Skyline Whitespace installed the pod for us and have been amazing.”

