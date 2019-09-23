'It's not a game; someone could get killed' say neighbours as they appeal over

Police encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of antisocial driving Picture: SIMON PARKER

Neighbours fear someone will be killed on the roads of Pinewood as young drivers turn it into a "human Scalextric" track.

Councillor Christopher Hudson Picture: SIMON LEE Councillor Christopher Hudson Picture: SIMON LEE

The drivers have been speeding around the estate, destroying the peace for residents and endangering lives.

County Councillor Christopher Hudson said: "It's like a human Scalextric - but it's not a game; someone could get killed."

There were originally complaints about the 'boy racers' gathering around the Tesco Extra store at the Copdock Interchange and as a result police increased patrols to deter the drivers.

Mr Hudson said things seemed to have calmed down but then he started receiving fresh reports of "appalling behaviour", including dangerous and careless driving around the Pinewood area.

"The majority of aggro was happening outside Tesco," said Mr Hudson. "Now those responsible seem to have decamped and started racing around Scrivener Drive."

Police have assured residents that cracking down on the antisocial driving and behaviour remains a high priority amidst their latest concerns.

Mr Hudson added: "Speeding around Scrivener Drive, and other neighbourhoods, threatens the peace and endangers life in my division.

"The police have been made aware of this, and my constituents are demanding that their streets and human rights are safeguarded, protected and promoted immediately, in the face of this criminal, observed behaviour."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police are continuing to respond to reports of antisocial driving and behaviour in the Pinewood, Copdock and London Road areas of Ipswich, and the issue remains a high priority for local officers.

"Working with our partners, a list of the vehicles involved have been obtained and measures have been put in place to tackle the problems. Several vehicles have also been reported for vehicle defect issues and other motorists have been spoken to regarding their manner of driving.

"We would continue to encourage the public to report any incidents of antisocial driving and behaviour so that we can ensure reports are dealt with swiftly."

The public can assist police by recording the registration details and a description of the vehicles involved.

Anybody with relevant dash-cam footage should contact Suffolk police online.