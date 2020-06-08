Video

WATCH: Police investigate suspected arson after shed fire spreads to caravan

Firefighters have battled a shed fire in Somersham Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

Police are investigating a case of suspected arson after a shed fire spread to fences and a static caravan in a Suffolk village.

Two fire crews from Princes Street and Needham Market were called to the fire in Church Lane, Somersham, shortly before 11.30pm Sunday, June 7.

On arrival, they found the 10m x 10m shed well alight – and flames had spread to nearby fences, hedges and the roof of the static caravan.

A fire service spokeswoman said the shed was full alight and crews used three hosereel jets and 45mm jets to tackle the blaze.

Crews later stood down at 1am and no-one is understood to have suffered any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately – and called for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Anyone with information which could help Suffolk police in its inquiry should contact the force on 101, quoting reference 37/31417/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.