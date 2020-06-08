E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Police investigate suspected arson after shed fire spreads to caravan

PUBLISHED: 12:05 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 08 June 2020

Firefighters have battled a shed fire in Somersham Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Firefighters have battled a shed fire in Somersham Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

Police are investigating a case of suspected arson after a shed fire spread to fences and a static caravan in a Suffolk village.

Firefighters used three hose reel jets and two 45mm jets to tackle the fire Picture: CONTRIBUTEDFirefighters used three hose reel jets and two 45mm jets to tackle the fire Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Two fire crews from Princes Street and Needham Market were called to the fire in Church Lane, Somersham, shortly before 11.30pm Sunday, June 7.

On arrival, they found the 10m x 10m shed well alight – and flames had spread to nearby fences, hedges and the roof of the static caravan.

A fire service spokeswoman said the shed was full alight and crews used three hosereel jets and 45mm jets to tackle the blaze.

Crews later stood down at 1am and no-one is understood to have suffered any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately – and called for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Anyone with information which could help Suffolk police in its inquiry should contact the force on 101, quoting reference 37/31417/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich road

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Police investigate suspected arson after shed fire spreads to caravan

Firefighters have battled a shed fire in Somersham Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich road

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Police investigate suspected arson after shed fire spreads to caravan

Firefighters have battled a shed fire in Somersham Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Thieves steal anti-bacterial wipes in A14 lay-by lorry raid

Thieves have stolen six pallets of anti-bacterial wipes after raiding a lorry parked at the side of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich man denies being part of cocaine dealing conspiracy

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich road

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Alton Water reopens services as lockdown is lifted

Alton Water's new miniature golf course is one of its services reopening to customers as lockdown is eased. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Teenagers appear in court charged with murder of Richard Day

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24