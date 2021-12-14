Video

Behind the Nut will perform at a concert in memory of Ipswich music legend Stan Stanojevic. - Credit: Behind the Nut

Ipswich-based rock band Behind the Nut has released a song in tribute to their producer and mentor, Stan Stanojevic.

The band will perform the track, You Could've Been Friends, at a charity memorial concert this weekend, and it has also been posted on YouTube.

Tributes have been pouring in since the leading musician and local legend, who owned Audio Lab studios in the town, sadly died in September aged 52.

Ipswich musician Stan Stanojevic of The Downsetters, who died earlier this year - Credit: Os Mie

Stan was founder of well-known Ipswich band The Downsetters, who will headline the A Tribute to Stan concert at 7pm on Saturday, December 18, at The Music Room in Ipswich.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the charity Crohn's and Colitis UK, in memory of Stan. He died following a short battle with cancer, but had also suffered from Crohn's disease for 25 years.

The dedicated musician was a mentor and producer to many other bands including Behind The Nut, a rock group founded by guitarist and songwriter Aaron James Elmy, known as AJ.

AJ said: "There is a quote at the end of Stan's favourite Behind the Nut song, The Silence, which goes 'Even in the darkest of places something beautiful can be seen', which seems fitting at this time."

Ipswich band Behind the Nut have recorded a song in memory of Stan Stanojevic - Credit: Behind the Nut

Stan and AJ's love of music led to a strong friendship that lasted many years, and at the beginning of 2021 they worked together on a new song idea.

Stan’s guitar track was recorded at the studio, but the recording was never completed. After Stan's death, AJ found the demo of the song and played it to the other members of Behind the Nut.

They decided to finish it, and added lyrics reflecting Stan’s love of punk and ska music and lead guitar, drums, bass and vocals to his original recording.

AJ has created a YouTube video using photographs of Stan taken during their many years of collaboration at the Audio Lab.

The A Tribute to Stan concert has nearly sold out. Tickets will not be available on the door, but just a handful of tickets are still available to book online.