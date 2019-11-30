E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich's Noah's Ark set to shine on national TV

PUBLISHED: 19:01 30 November 2019

A replica of Noah's Ark arrives at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on 09-November-2019. Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

A replica of Noah's Ark arrives at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on 09-November-2019. Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

© Stephen Waller

A replica of Noah's Ark currently moored at Ipswich waterfont is set to wow the country after crews from the BBC and Discovery Channel filmed on board.

Dutchman Aad Peters has brought his replica of Noah's Ark to Ipswich docks for three months. Picture: Neil DidsburyDutchman Aad Peters has brought his replica of Noah's Ark to Ipswich docks for three months. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The recreation has already intrigued the town with its curiosities since its surprise arrival at the marina earlier this month, and will now be shown to the nation.

And it's the interesting history behind creator Aad Peters and his statues which have caught the eye of the national media.

Mr Peters, an artist and theatre producer, decided to open the ark as a museum in an attempt to retell the story without taking a religious standpoint.

Children from St Matthew's Primary School went aboard earlier in the week to be filmed for Sunday classic Songs of Praise, while crews from popular documentary channel Discovery went aboard to learn more about Mr Peters and his beliefs.

The Songs of Praise episode is not expected to air until next year and it is not yet known when the Discovery show, Forbidden History, is expected to hit our screens in 2020.

Forbidden History explores whether there is any evidence behind historical mysteries.

The forthcoming episode will be about the legend of Noah's Ark and the purpose of it.

Dutchman Aad Peters inside his floating museum - a replica of Noah's Ark - which opens to visitors from November 15. Picture: Neil DidsburyDutchman Aad Peters inside his floating museum - a replica of Noah's Ark - which opens to visitors from November 15. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Programme creators were intrigued by the Ark Museum here on Ipswich Waterfront, and wanted to interview its maker, Sir Aad Peters.

The crew were on board for most of the day as it took several hours to capture footage across all four floors of artefacts.

