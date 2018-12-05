Heavy Rain

Woman caught with bag of speed after police descend on Suffolk address

05 December, 2018 - 11:23
Sophie Dragon appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Sophie Dragon appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A woman has been convicted of amphetamine possession following the execution of a warrant at a Suffolk address.

Sophie Dragon, 28, of Mallard Way, Stowmarket, was fined £80 by Ipswich magistrates after admitting possession of 5.2g of amphetamine.

Dragon and a male were seen leaving a Stowmarket address as police carried out a warrant on November 23.

Officers used section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act to search Dragon, whose shoulder bag contained a small black tube, concealing a small bag of white powder.

Dragon was arrested in Onehouse Road the day before four others were held in connection with drugs offences in Lydgate Road.

Two men, aged 19 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs. Another man, 40, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs, while a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing of class B or C drugs.

They were all released under investigation.

